Pats Fall in Victoria

December 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Regina Pats gave up four goals in the third period, leading to a 7-1 loss to the Victoria Royals on Tuesday at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

Despite the final outcome, the Pats were neck-and-neck with the Royals through 40 minutes of play as they trailed 3-1 going into the third frame. After three straight power play goals for Victoria, Tye Spencer was found open in the slot, and he put the Pats on the board with his team leading eighth of the season.

In the third, the Royals scored all four of their goals within a six minute time frame. Brayden Boehm (2G-2A) and Hayden Moore (1G-3A) each tallied four points in the Royals second straight win. Jayden Kraus made 25 saves for his 10th win of the season.

FINAL SCORE: Royals 7, Pats 1

THE GOALS

First Period

1-0: Royals at 4:35 - Teydon Trembecky (13), assisted by Cole Reschny & Brayden Boehm (PP) // A turnover by a Pats defender behind the net ended up on the stick of Reschny who cut out to the front of the net and sent a cross-crease pass to Trembecky who buried the powerplay marker to get the Royals on the board at 1-0.

2-0: Royals at 10:17 - Keaton Verhoeff (10), assisted by Hayden Moore & Nate Misskey (PP) // The initial shot was blocked in front of the Pats net and Verhoeff was able to grab the loose puck and put it past a down and out Pyne to make it 2-0.

Second Period

3-0: Royals at 1:39 - Brayden Boehm (8), assisted by Cole Reschny & Hayden Moore (PP) // Reschny got the puck along the right boards and sent a pass to Boehm in the slot and he beat Pyne low to make it 3-0.

3-1: Pats at 12:59 - Tye Spencer (8), assisted by Zackary Shantz // Just as a Pats powerplay was expiring, Spencer found himself wide open at the left circle and with time he was able to fire it past Kraus to get the Pats on the board at 3-1.

Third Period

4-1: Royals at 8:38 - Caleb Matthews (3), assisted by Nolan Stewart // Stewart got the puck deep in the Pats end and he sent a pass to the front of the net and Matthews spun and put a backhander past Pyne for a 4-1 lead.

5-1: Royals at 9:19 - Justin Kipke (6), assisted by Brayden Boehm & Teydon Trembecky // The Royals gained the Pats zone an Boehm found a wide open Kipke with a cross-ice pass that he one-timed home to make it 5-1.

6-1: Royals at 11:40 - Brayden Boehm (9), assisted by Cole Reschny & Teydon Trembecky // Reschny's wraparound attempt was stymied by Pyne but Boehm had a couple stabs at the rebound and was able to put it past a down and out Pyne.

7-1: Royals at 14:17 - Hayden Moore (6), assisted by Nolan Stewart & Caleb Matthews // Moore one-timed a cross ice pass from the right circle that beat an outstretched Pyne for a 7-1 lead.

THE STATISTICS

SOG : Regina - 11-9-6-26 | Victoria - 16-14-14-44

PP : Regina - 0/3 | Victoria - 3/4

THE GOALTENDING BATTLE

Regina: Kelton Pyne (37 saves / 44 shots)

Victoria: Jayden Kraus (25 saves / 26 shots)

THE 3 STARS

First: Brayden Boehm (2G-2A) - Royals

Second: Hayden Moore (1G-2A) - Royals

Third: Cole Reschny (3A) - Royals

COMING UP

The Pats will battle the Vancouver Giants on Wednesday before traveling north where they will play the Prince George Cougars on Friday. The Pats road trip will finish up on Sunday, December 8 in Edmonton.

