Two Winterhawks Alumni Named to 4 Nations Face-Off Rosters

December 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - Three former Portland Winterhawks will represent their countries in February's 4 Nations Face-Off, as was announced by the participating nations on Wednesday.

Seth Jarvis (2017-2021) was selected by Hockey Canada after a successful start to his pro career with the Carolina Hurricanes. Drafted in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft (#13 overall) by the Canes, the 22-year-old has produced 162 points in 249 games, all with the Hurricanes.

The Winnipeg, Man. native came to Portland after he was selected by the Winterhawks in the first round (#11 overall) of the 2017 WHL Prospects Draft. Jarvis earned 166 points in 154 games during his time in juniors and was named the WHL's Most Sportsmanlike Player for the 2019-20 season along with being recognized as the Winterhawks Most Valuable Player that same season.

Adin Hill (2013-16) will be one of Hockey Canada's three goaltenders for the event. Backstopping the Vegas Golden Knights to a Stanley Cup in 2023, the now 28-year-old is 11-4-2 this season with a .900 save percentage and 2.67 goals-against average and a 75-55-10 career record over eight NHL seasons. Hill previously won a gold medal with Canada at the 2021 Hockey World Championship.

The Comox, B.C.-born netminder was exceptional during his time in the Rose City, ranking sixth all-time with a .919 save percentage over 115 games as a Winterhawk.

The Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston will serve as the host venues and cities for the 4 Nations Face-Off in 2025, which will consist of a total of seven games played over a nine-day period from Feb. 12 to 20, along with two designated training/practice days (Feb. 10 and Feb. 11).

All 4 Nations Face-Off games will be played in accordance with NHL rules. Each team will play three tournament games in a traditional Round Robin format, under the following points system: three points for a win in regulation time; two points for a win in overtime/shootout; one point for a loss in overtime/shootout; and no points for a loss in regulation time. The two teams with the best tournament record will then advance to a one-game Final.

