Chiefs to Wear Specialty Teddy Bear Toss Jerseys for the First Time

December 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, WA - The Spokane Chiefs announced on Wednesday that they will wear specialty Teddy Bear Toss presented by Jubilant HollisterStier jerseys this Saturday, December 7th against the Wenatchee Wild. It will mark the first time the Chiefs have commemorated the Teddy Bear Toss presented by Jubilant HollisterStier with specialty jerseys. The game is also presented by media partners KREM2 and The Spokesman-Review. The Chiefs and Wild will also be playing with specialty Teddy Bear Toss pucks for the game.

Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. with the gates opening at 4:30.

Game-worn Teddy Bear Toss Jerseys will be available through an online auction that will be live from December 4th through December 11th. Winning bidders can have the jerseys shipped throughout the U.S. or Canada or pick them up at the Chiefs' office. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Spokesman-Review Christmas Bureau. Click here for the online auction.

The jerseys were designed in-house by the Spokane Chiefs front office staff and will become the first of four specialty jerseys worn by the Chiefs this season. Other specialty jerseys include Military Appreciation on January 18th against Lethbridge, Chiefs Fight Cancer on February 15th against Tri-City, and Saint Paddy's Day on March 15th against Tri-City.

In addition to the online auction, there will also be items including a Boomer jersey, blank Teddy Bear Toss Jersey, and autographed specialty pucks available for auction only at the game.

The Christmas Bureau is an annual holiday assistance program coordinated by Catholic Charities Eastern Washington, Volunteers of America, and T he Spokesman-Review. They provide holiday assistance to individuals and families in need throughout the Greater Spokane area. Children in the home ages 17 and younger are eligible to receive one toy, and children ages 15 and younger will also receive an age-appropriate book. Each eligible household will also receive a grocery voucher to redeem at participating local grocery stores.

The Chiefs are expecting over 10,000 fans in attendance for one of the most anticipated games of the season on Saturday. Fans are encouraged to bring new teddy bears or purchase stuffed animals from the Chiefs' Team Store and throw them out on the ice after Spokane scores their first goal of the game. 100+ volunteers from local organizations and schools will descend upon the ice to collect and catalogue the bears. They will be delivered to the Spokesman-Review Christmas Bureau at the Spokane County Fairgrounds near Avista Stadium on Monday, December 9th at 10 AM. Media are invited to the drop off to interview players and get footage of the bears being unloaded.

Limited upper bowl tickets are still available for the game on Saturday.

