Three Oil Kings Vying for Spots at World Junior Hockey Championship

Edmonton, Alta. - Three Edmonton Oil Kings are looking to earn their spots at this winter's IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Ottawa.

2007-born defenceman Blake Fiddler will head to Team U.S.A's Selection Camp, while 2005-born forward Miroslav Holinka, and 2006-born forward Adam Jecho have both been selected to participate in Team Czechia's camp.

Fiddler, out of Frisco, TX, USA, recently returned from the CHL/USA Prospects Challenge, helping Team CHL to two wins as an Assistant Captain with the squad. In 24 games this season, Fiddler has scored four goals, and has added seven assists for 11 points, while also earning a +5 rating. Fiddler has represented the United States before, wearing an 'A' for the States at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Edmonton this past summer. He earned four points in five games at the tournament.

Holinka, from Zlin, Cze., is third on the Oil Kings in goals with 11, and is fifth in points with 21 in his first season in the WHL. He also leads the Oil Kings in plus/minus at +9. The 14th Overall pick in the 2024 CHL Import Draft, Holinka has represented Czechia in various international events, including the World Under-18 Championships in 2023. Holinka was taken in the fifth-round, 151st overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Jecho, also from Zlin, Cze., is currently in his second season with the Oil Kings and is tied for third on the team in points with 22 through 24 games played. He has eight goals and 14 assists so far, and is +5. Jecho has represented Team Czechia on numerous occasions, including three Hlinka Gretzky Cups, including winning silver in 2023, two World Under-18 Hockey Championships, including being named a Top-3 Player on his team in 2023/2024, and one World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, among many others. Jecho is has 69 points in 78 career WHL games and was selected by the St. Louis Blues in the third-round, 95th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.

The tournament takes place in Ottawa, Ont. from December 26 to January 5.

