Broncos Drop Heartbreaker to Tigers
December 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Swift Current, SK - Gavin McKenna broke the hearts 2063 strong at InnovationPlex as the Medicine Hat Tigers would score a last minute victory over the Swift Current Broncos Wednesday night 4-3.
The Broncos got started early in the first period as Captain Clarke Caswell (Brandon, MB) would open the scoring 41 seconds into the game from Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB) and Brady Birnie (Regina, SK). Swift Current would add to their lead in the opening frame as Rylan Gould (Headingly, MB) made a charge to the front the of the Tigers net notching his 9th of the season from Carlin Dezainde (Calgary, AB) & Grayson Burzynski (Winnipeg, MB) at 8:49.
In the second after a third straight penalty kill by the Broncos. Luke Mistelbacher would break free for his 17th goal of the season at 7:55 to make it a 3-0 Swift Current lead from Dezainde & Buryznski. The Tigers would get their fourth straight man-advantage as they'd finally solve goaltender Reid Dyck (Winkler, MB) as Liam Ruck would finish a tap-in pass to cut the Broncos lead to 3-1 going to the third period.
The Tigers would begin their comeback in the first five minutes in the 3rd period as Liam Ruck would chip-in with his second of the night at 2:51, then shortly after Oasiz Wiesblatt would tie the game at 5:26. The Tigers would continue their onslaught of shots in the third 11-3 and Medicine Hat found an opening with 16.3 seconds left as Gavin McKenna would sneak in behind the Bronco blue line and beat Reid Dyck to give the Tigers the lead for good, despite a last ditch effort with the goalie pulled for Swift Current.
With the loss the Broncos drop to 14-11-0-1 and will look to regroup Friday night on the road in Moose Jaw against the new look Warriors at 7 PM.
