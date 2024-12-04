Gameday Preview: Game 28 at Swift Current Broncos

December 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Tonight's Matchup: Tonight's matchup is the first of four meetings between the Medicine Hat Tigers and Swift Current Broncos this season. The Tigers are looking to flip the script on the Broncos this season as the Tigers dropped 6 of 9 games last season vs a very solid Swift Current team.

2023-24 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 8 @ Swift Current 7 (Oct. 6, 2023)

Medicine Hat 3 @ Swift Current 6 (Nov. 14, 2023)

Medicine Hat 3 @ Swift Current 5 (Nov. 29, 2023)

Swift Current 3 @ Medicine Hat 1 (Dec. 29, 2023)

Swift Current 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Jan. 16, 2024)

Medicine Hat 1 @ Swift Current 4 (Feb. 23, 2024)

Swift Current 4 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Feb. 24, 2024)

Medicine Hat 4 @ Swift Current 8 (Mar. 15, 2024)

Swift Current 2 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Mar. 16, 2024)

Last Game: The Tigers are coming off their second high-scoring win in a row when they faced the Calgary Hitmen last Saturday. The Tigers put up 7 goals in the game with the league leader in points Gavin McKenna adding to his total with three goals and an assist in the win, now sitting at 55 through 27 games.

2024-25 Standings:

15-10-1-0 Central Div. - 1st Eastern Con. - 2nd Home (10-4-1-0) Away (5-6-0-0)

2024-25 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Hunter St. Martin (19) Wins - Harrison Meneghin (7)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (37) Save % - Harrison Meneghin (.891)

Points - Gavin McKenna (55) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.93)

PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (62) Shutouts - Harrison Meneghin (1)

Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+24)

Special Teams:

Power Play: 23 - 100 - 23.0%

Penalty Kill: 92 - 119 - 77.3%

Recent Transactions: The Tigers have called up Cash Christie (G) from St. Georges. The Tigers have also removed "AP" status from forward Carter Cunningham, making him a full-time roster player for the 2024-25 season.

Upcoming Milestones: Bryce Pickford is currently 5 games away from his 150th WHL career game. Hunter St. Martin is 3 points away from 100 in his career points, and 4 assists from 50 career assists. Mathew Ward is 4 assists away from hitting his 150th career assist.

Hunt...ing for Goals: Hunter St. Martin is having a career year for the Medicine Hat Tigers. With some standout performances this season, he's tallied 19 goals over 24 games, including an impressive 9 goals in a 5-game stretch. St. Martin has recorded two hat tricks so far, one of which included an incredible 5-goal game. The Florida Panthers prospect also potted his 50th career goal vs Prince Albert on November 20th.

McKenna Magic: Tigers phenom Gavin McKenna was selected to Team Canada's World Jr. camp roster on the morning of December 2. The 16-year-old is the only player selected to the camp who isn't draft-eligible until the 2026 NHL draft. McKenna currently leads the league in points with 55 through 27 games and is riding an 11-game point streak posting 26 points during his run.

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Gavin McKenna 11 Game Point Streak - (26 Points)

Ryder Ritchie 8 Game Point Streak - (9 Points)

Bryce Pickford 7 Game Point Streak - (11 Points)

League Leaders:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Gavin McKenna - 55 Points (1st)

Points (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 29 Points (3rd)

Goals Hunter St. Martin - 19 Goals (Tied 5th)

Goals (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 12 Goals (1st)

Assists Gavin McKenna - 36 Assists (1st)

Short Handed Goals Hunter St. Martin - 4 SHG (1st) Andrew Basha 2 SHG (Tied 3rd)

Power Play Assists Gavin McKenna - 13 PPA (Tied 4th)

Game Winning Goals Hunter St. Martin - 4 GWG (Tied 3rd)

Roster Makeup: 26 players on the roster - 3 Goaltenders - 7 Defencemen - 16 Forwards

20 Years Old (2004) Meneghin, Ward, Weisblatt

19 Years Old (2005) Pacheco, St. Martin, Basha, Van Mulligen, Neutens

18 Years Old (2006) Cunningham, Lindstrom, Ritchie, Vaisanen, Muhonen, Pickford, Woo

17 Years Old (2007) Harsanyi, McCann, McKenna, Kashkowski, Paranych, Switzer

16 Years Old (2008) M. Ruck, L. Ruck, Ryan-MacKay, Gordon-Carroll

15 Years Old (2009) Christie

NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club)

Tigers Schedule:

LAST FIVE RESULTS NEXT FIVE TIME

@ Prince Albert Raiders 3-2 Win (OT) @ Swift Current, Wed. Dec 4 6:00 PM (MT)

@Edmonton Oil Kings 3-2 Loss @ Lethbridge, Fri. Dec, 6 7:00 PM (MT)

Vs Saskatoon Blades 4-3 Loss (OT) Vs Edmonton, Sat. Dec, 7 7:00 PM (MT)

Vs Brandon Wheat Kings 7-5 Win Vs Saskatoon, Tue. Dec, 10 7:00 PM (MT)

Vs Calgary 7-3 Win @ Moose Jaw, Fri. Dec 13 6:00 PM (MT)

Gametime is 6:00 PM (MST). You can listen live on Wild 94.5 or watch at watch.chl.ca.

