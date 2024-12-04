Secure Your Seats For The 2026 Memorial Cup In Kelowna With Rockets Half Season Tickets

December 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release







Following the announcement that the 2026 Memorial Cup will be hosted in Kelowna, the Kelowna Rockets are pleased to announce that as of today, half season tickets for the remainder of the season are now on sale.

Tickets will get you great seats for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign and guarantees your chance to renew for next season which will include the first option to purchase Memorial Cup packages.

All seats are pro-rated with kids' tickets as low as $183.00. Those interested in tickets can contact Gavin Hamilton at 250-979-0851 or gavinh@kelownarockets.com.

To view the Kelowna Rockets schedule for the 204-25 season, please click here.

The Kelowna Rockets next home game will be their annual Teddy Bear Toss game on Saturday, December 14 th against the Wenatchee Wild.

Reminder that the game has switched from 6:05 PM to 3:05 PM to accommodate fans to attend both the Rockets game as well as the City of Kelowna's Parade with a Purpose Christmas event that is happening in downtown Kelowna later that evening.

Be here to cheer on the Rockets, tickets are now available at Select Your Tickets.

