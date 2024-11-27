Warriors Acquire Pick from Prince Albert for Fortin

November 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, SK - The Moose Jaw Warriors have made a trade with Prince Albert, sending 18-year-old goalie Dimitri Fortin to the Raiders in exchange for a sixth round pick in the 2028 WHL Prospects Draft.

"We'd like to thank Dimitri for his contributions to the organization over the past two seasons, including during last season's championship run," Warriors general manager Jason Ripplinger said.

Fortin was originally selected by the Warriors in the tenth round of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

The Winnipeg, MB product went 7-6-0-1 with a 3.89 goals against average and a 0.890 save percentage over 17 regular season appearances with the Warriors in the past two seasons.

The Warriors will return to action coming up on Sunday when they travel to Calgary to take on the Hitmen.

