Pats Acquire Maze from Silvertips for Temple
November 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Regina Pats News Release
Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club have traded 2007-born forward Cole Temple to the Everett Silvertips in exchange for 2007-born forward Julien Maze.
"First off, I'd like to thank Cole Temple for his time with the Pats, and wish him the best in Everett," Regina Pats VP, Hockey Operations and GM Alan Millar said. "We are pleased to add Julien Maze to our hockey club. Julien has very good puck skills, vision, and hockey sense. He will play an important role on our team, and we look forward to him developing with our young core."
Maze, 16, has tallied 19 points (6G-13A) in 21 games with the Silvertips this season. The 5-foot-8, 165 lb. left-shot forward was selected in the first round (20th overall) of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. The Edmonton, Alta. product recorded 12 points (2G-10A) in 40 games last season as a 16-year-old. Maze will turn 17 on December 7, and is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft.
Temple, 17, has recorded 12 points (4G-8A) in 22 games with the Pats this season. The Brandon, Man. product finished his 16-year-old season with 19 points (6G-13A) in 57 games in 2023-24. The 5-foot-10, 164 lb. left-shot forward was drafted by the Pats with the fifth overall selection of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.
Images from this story
|
Regina Pats forward Cole Temple
(Keith Hershmiller Photography)
|
Forward Julien Maze with the Everett Silvertips
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from November 27, 2024
- Hurricanes to Induct Lyons, Wright, Beswick into Wall of Honour - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Tigers Statement on Memorial Cup - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Silvertips Acquire Cole Temple in Trade with Regina - Everett Silvertips
- Pats Acquire Maze from Silvertips for Temple - Regina Pats
- Kelowna Selected to Host the 2026 Memorial Cup - WHL
- Kelowna Selected To Host 2026 Memorial Cup - Kelowna Rockets
- Chiefs Host Blazers Wednesday in First of Three Games Thanksgiving Week - Spokane Chiefs
- T-Birds Sign Radim Mrtka - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Rockets Head To Portland For Pair Of Games With Winterhawks - Kelowna Rockets
- Warriors Acquire Pick from Prince Albert for Fortin - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Raiders Acquire Goaltender Fortin from Warriors - Prince Albert Raiders
- Game Day Hub: November 27 vs. Kelowna - Portland Winterhawks
- Team CHL Takes Game 1 of the CHL USA Prospects Challenge - WHL
- Broncos Drop Second Straight Game in Loss to Warriors - Swift Current Broncos
- Kovacevic's Hat Trick Pushes Warriors Past Broncos on Tuesday - Moose Jaw Warriors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.