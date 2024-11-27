Pats Acquire Maze from Silvertips for Temple

November 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release









Forward Julien Maze with the Everett Silvertips

(Regina Pats) Forward Julien Maze with the Everett Silvertips(Regina Pats)

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club have traded 2007-born forward Cole Temple to the Everett Silvertips in exchange for 2007-born forward Julien Maze.

"First off, I'd like to thank Cole Temple for his time with the Pats, and wish him the best in Everett," Regina Pats VP, Hockey Operations and GM Alan Millar said. "We are pleased to add Julien Maze to our hockey club. Julien has very good puck skills, vision, and hockey sense. He will play an important role on our team, and we look forward to him developing with our young core."

Maze, 16, has tallied 19 points (6G-13A) in 21 games with the Silvertips this season. The 5-foot-8, 165 lb. left-shot forward was selected in the first round (20th overall) of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. The Edmonton, Alta. product recorded 12 points (2G-10A) in 40 games last season as a 16-year-old. Maze will turn 17 on December 7, and is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft.

Temple, 17, has recorded 12 points (4G-8A) in 22 games with the Pats this season. The Brandon, Man. product finished his 16-year-old season with 19 points (6G-13A) in 57 games in 2023-24. The 5-foot-10, 164 lb. left-shot forward was drafted by the Pats with the fifth overall selection of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.