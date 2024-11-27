Hurricanes to Induct Lyons, Wright, Beswick into Wall of Honour

November 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced Wednesday that Corey Lyons, Ben Wright and Herb Beswick will be inducted into the Hurricanes Wall of Honour. The trio will be enshrined on Friday, February 7th when the 'Canes welcome the Prince Albert Raiders to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena.

Lyons, 54, will be inducted into the Players Category. The Calgary, AB, product spent parts of three seasons with the Hurricanes from 1988 until 1990. He appeared in 145 career regular season games with the 'Canes amassing 254 career points (116g-138a) along with 62 penalty minutes. Lyons also racked up 39 career points (15g-24a) along with 11 penalty minutes in 27 post-season games.

The forward set a career-high 63 goals and 142 points in 1989-1990 before adding 26 points (11g-15a) in 19 playoff games in 1990 helping the Hurricanes to their first WHL Championship Series appearance. Lyons ranks 11th all-time in 'Canes history in goals (116), 13th all-time in assists (138) and 15th all-time in points (254) while ranking second all-time in points per game (1.75) in team history. His 142 points during the 1989-1990 season is the most points a Hurricane has scored in a single season in team history while his 63 goals that year ranks second-most scored in a single season.

In his time with Lethbridge, Lyons was named the Hurricanes Co-Rookie of the Year in 1988-1989 and was drafted in the third-round (63rd overall) by the Calgary Flames in the 1989 National Hockey League Entry Draft. He went on to play 11 professional seasons in the IHL, ECHL, WCHL and in Europe before retiring from playing in 2004.

Wright, 36, will be inducted into the Players Category. The Foremost, AB, product skated in 259 career games with the Hurricanes in parts of six seasons from 2003 until 2009 collecting 135 career points (24g-111a) along with 404 penalty minutes. He added 23 career playoff points (4g-19a) along with 42 penalty minutes in 36 post-season contests.

The defenceman recorded three straight seasons of 32-or-more points from the blueline including a career-high 47 points (10g-37a) along with 108 penalty minutes in 2006-2007. Wright served as Captain for the Hurricanes for his final two seasons leading Lethbridge to the 2008 WHL Championship Series where he amassed 10 points (1g-9a) along with 17 penalty minutes in 19 playoff games. He currently sits 14th all-time in games played (259) in Hurricanes history while ranking 20th all-time in penalty minutes (404). Wright also sits fifth all-time in points by a defenceman (135) in team history.

Wright was drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the fourth-round (113th overall) in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft. He went on to play 26 professional games with the ECHL's Elmira Jackals where he collected six points (2g-4a) along with 17 penalty minutes in 2009-2010 before attending the University of New Brunswick for parts of four seasons. In his time with the Varsity Reds, he appeared in 72 regular season games totaling 31 points (5g-26a) along with 141 penalty minutes while helping lead the University of New Brunswick to the 2013 University Cup National Championship.

Beswick will be inducted into the Builders Category. The Swift Current, SK, product has been an important part of the Hurricanes since their relocation to Lethbridge for the1987-1988 season. Beswick was one of the 15 members of the 1986 Board of Directors that was inducted into the Hurricanes Wall of Honour in 2006.

As part of his role on the 1986 Board of Directors, he was instrumental in assisting in the acquisition of the franchise from Calgary. Along with his firm Davidson & Williams LLP, Beswick currently served as the Hurricanes General Counsel to the Board of Directors. Professionally, he is a member of the Law Society of Alberta, the Canadian Bar Association and the Lethbridge Bar Association while having also served as previous President of the Lethbridge Bar Association. Beswick will become the seventh Builders Category induction and just the fifth individual inducted in the category.

Lyons, Wright and Beswick will be officially inducted into the Hurricanes Wall of Honour with a luncheon and a pre-game ceremony on Friday, February 7th, 2025 at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. More details to come.

The Hurricanes will continue a stretch of five-straight road games on Friday when the open a two-game Saskatchewan road trip in Saskatoon against the Blades at 6:00pm. The 'Canes will return to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena on Tuesday, December 3rd to welcome the Moose Jaw Warriors before hosting the Medicine Hat Tigers on Friday, December 6th in the Canadian Tire Toque and Teddy Toss at 7:00pm. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.