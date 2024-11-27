Raiders Acquire Goaltender Fortin from Warriors

November 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince Albert Raiders News Release







The Prince Albert Raiders have acquired 18-year-old goaltender Dimitri Fortin from the Moose Jaw Warriors in exchange for a 2028 sixth round pick.

Fortin, from Winnipeg, MB, has played in 17 career regular season games, posting a 3.89 GAA and a .890 SV%. In 12 games last season, Fortin had a 3.42 GAA and a .901 SV%, and played in two playoff games, winning the WHL Championship with Moose Jaw.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.