Raiders Acquire Goaltender Fortin from Warriors
November 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince Albert Raiders News Release
The Prince Albert Raiders have acquired 18-year-old goaltender Dimitri Fortin from the Moose Jaw Warriors in exchange for a 2028 sixth round pick.
Fortin, from Winnipeg, MB, has played in 17 career regular season games, posting a 3.89 GAA and a .890 SV%. In 12 games last season, Fortin had a 3.42 GAA and a .901 SV%, and played in two playoff games, winning the WHL Championship with Moose Jaw.
