Silvertips Acquire Cole Temple in Trade with Regina

November 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have acquired forward Cole Temple from the Regina Pats in exchange for forward Julien Maze in a one-for-one trade.

Temple, an '07-born Brandon, MB native, posted four goals and eight assists in 22 games played for the Regina Pats this season. A former fifth-overall pick in the 2022 WHL Draft, he has appeared in 87 career WHL games with 31 points.

"We're excited to be able to add Cole to our group," commented Silvertips general manager Mike Fraser. "He is a strong skating and skilled forward who can play both center and wing. He will make an immediate impact with our club while also giving us added versatility up front in future years."

Measuring at 5-foot-10, 164 pounds, Temple is a product of the Brandon Wheat Kings youth program. He won a WAAA championship with the Wheat Kings U15 AAA in 2022, racking up 58 goals and 50 assists for a league-leading 108 points over 28 games played. He was named a league first-team All-Star for his efforts.

The following season, Temple was named MU18HL Rookie of the Year and a second-team All-Star as he logged 25 goals with 33 assists in 35 games played with the Wheat Kings U18 AAA. He represented Team Manitoba at the 2023 Canada Winter Games with five points in five games played, and earned gold at the 2023 U17 World Challenge accumulating six points in eight games with Canada White.

He finished with six goals and 13 assists over 57 WHL games played as a 16-year-old rookie in 2023-24 with Regina.

Cole Temple is in his first year of NHL Draft eligibility, ranked 'W' by NHL Central Scouting Service projecting a sixth- or seventh-round selection.

Maze, an '07-born forward, departs the Silvertips having notched 32 points in 66 games played with the Silvertips.

"We wish Julien all the best in Regina and thank him for his contributions to the Silvertips and Everett community," Fraser added.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.