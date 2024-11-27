Game Day Hub: November 27 vs. Kelowna

November 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Winterhawks return to home ice tonight, November 27, for a 7:00 p.m. clash with the Kelowna Rockets. With the season series tied at one game apiece, Portland looks to break the deadlock in the first meeting between the two teams at Veterans Memorial Coliseum this season. The Hawks aim to extend their winning streak to five games and continue climbing the standings.

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, Ore.

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV

Game Notes: Winterhawks Game Notes

Upcoming Promotional Games:

FOLLOW ALONG

Last Time Out

The Winterhawks extended their winning streak to four games with a commanding 8-4 victory over the Wenatchee Wild on Saturday. Kyle McDonough led the charge with a career-best four points (2G, 2A), while Josh Zakreski netted two goals, marking his fourth multi-goal game. Portland rallied in the third period after Wenatchee tied it, scoring three unanswered goals before securing the win with two shorthanded empty-netters. The Hawks dominated the shot count 40-20, with Diego Buttazzoni extending his point streak to seven games (5G, 6A) and Jordan Duguay notching goals in back-to-back contests for the first time.

Western Wednesday

Tonight's game will feature country music throughout the arena as part of "Western Wednesday." Fans can enjoy a country-themed experience from start to finish, with highlights including anthem singer Jessica Peterson and a sing-along to Take Me Home, Country Roads during the game. Additionally, fans have the chance to win two tickets to the Kane Brown concert on March 20, 2025, at Moda Center in a giveaway. Simply scan the QR code that will be displayed on the jumbotron in-game and enter to win! The winner will be randomly selected and notified during the third period and must be present to claim their prize.

Sing Along Song: Take Me Home, Country Roads by John Denver

Month of Giving: Medical Debt Relief

As part of our Month of Giving initiatives, the Winterhawks are proud to partner with The Wolf (KWJJ) to tackle a pressing community issue: medical debt. During tonight's game, we'll highlight the challenges many local families face due to overwhelming medical expenses and share how fans can make a tangible difference. By collaborating with RIP Medical Debt Relief, we're offering a way for our community to help alleviate this financial strain, demonstrating that the Winterhawks' commitment to supporting our neighbors extends far beyond the ice.

Special Teams Continue Sparking Success

The Winterhawks' special teams have been a driving force behind their recent success. Portland ranks second in the WHL on the power play, converting at a stellar 28% clip, while their penalty kill has also been incredibly effective, operating at 81.8% for fifth in the league. This balanced performance gives the Hawks an advantage in key moments, providing offensive firepower and defensive stability. With special teams often deciding close games, Portland will look to continue their efficiency tonight.

Rockets Rundown

The Winterhawks host the Kelowna Rockets tonight, a team currently sitting ninth in the Western Conference with a 9-9-2-1 record. Kelowna is coming off a hard-fought 4-3 overtime loss to the Everett Silvertips, the WHL's top team, on Sunday afternoon. The Rockets stormed out to a 3-0 lead before surrendering three third-period goals and falling in overtime.

Andrew Cristall, who was named the WHL Player of the Week, leads the Rockets with 40 points (13G, 27A) in just 15 games and ranks third in league scoring. Defenseman Caden Price has chipped in 29 points (6G, 23A), providing a steady presence on the blue line, while Tij Iginla, has tallied 26 points (13G, 13A). Cristall's explosive performance will be a key focus for the Winterhawks, as his nine points (3G, 6A) in three games last week underline his ability to take over a game.

Goaltending duties have been split between Jake Pilon (3.39 GAA, .894 SV%) and Rhett Stoesser (3.28 GAA, .892 SV%), with Pilon making 37 saves in Sunday's contest. Kelowna's special teams present opportunities for Portland, as the Rockets' power play ranks 12th in the league at 22.9%, while their penalty kill struggles at 73.2%, placing them 19th in the WHL.

Kelowna will be without head coach Kris Mallette, who is serving as head coach for Team CHL at the CHL-USA Prospects Challenge this week. Assistant coach Derrick Martin has stepped in and noted the Rockets' need to improve their consistency after their last outing.

The Winterhawks will look to capitalize on home ice and maintain pressure on Kelowna, particularly in the later stages of the game where the Rockets have shown vulnerability. Shutting down Cristall and managing the special teams battle will be key to securing two points tonight.

2024-25 Season Series

Tonight marks the third of four meetings between the Winterhawks and the Rockets this season, with the series currently split at one game apiece. The teams first met on September 21 in Kelowna, where Portland claimed a 5-3 victory in the second game of the season. Reed Brown and Carsyn Dyck each netted their first WHL goals, while two tallies from Tyson Yaremko and a third-period strike from Diego Buttazzoni sealed the win.

In their most recent matchup, the Rockets prevailed with a 9-4 win at Prospera Place. Despite falling behind early, the Winterhawks displayed resilience by scoring the final three goals of the game, though the late push wasn't enough to close the gap.

This is the first meeting between the two clubs in Portland this season, and the Winterhawks will aim to use their home-ice advantage to take the lead in the season series.

Sensory Room presented by DSP Connections

The Sensory Room will be located in the DWYER ROOM on the first floor of the coliseum and the Sensory Kits will be available for pickup at the Rose Quarter Guest Services Window near Entry CC on the VMC concourse. If you have any questions, you can contact the Winterhawks Offices at (503) 236-4295.

Kids' Corner presented by Seebee Construction

We invite all fans to visit our Winterhawks Kids Corner located in the southwest corner of the VMC concourse by entry FF. Play foosball, PlayStation 5 NHL25, or check out a book from our Little Library. A big thank you to our friends at SeaBee Construction for making the fun activities in the Kids Corner possible.

