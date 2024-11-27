Tigers Statement on Memorial Cup

November 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Canadian Hockey League announced that the host city for the 2026 Memorial Cup will be Kelowna B.C.

Reflecting on the outcome of the 2026 Memorial Cup bid, Medicine Hat Tigers President Darrell Maser expressed his gratitude for the effort and support behind the bid:

"Obviously disappointed with the result, we knew the process would be very competitive because the other teams bidding on this event have excellent programs as well. The Tigers organization are proud of the bid submitted by the Host Committee and deeply grateful for the strong support received from the community throughout the process. A huge thank you is in order to Premier Smith and her office, Minister Joseph Schow, and MLA Justin Wright along with Medicine Hat City Council and Staff for financially supporting and recognizing the enormous economic benefit the Memorial Cup would have for the South Eastern Alberta region. To the alumni of the Medicine Hat Tigers, thank you for your video presentations in support of this tournament it made the presentation to the CHL very special. Very grateful to the Host Committee led by Chairman Brent Sauer, for their long hours and tireless effort these last several months in bringing the Memorial Cup bid to fruition."

Mayor Linnsie Clark also shared her thoughts stating. "We are grateful to the CHL for the opportunity to present our bid and extend our heartfelt congratulations to the community of Kelowna on their success. Thank you to everyone involved in creating our Memorial Cup bid. Without your hard work and dedication, we wouldn't even have been in the running. We'll get 'em next time! Go Tigers!."

The Tigers extend their heartfelt thanks to the Host Committee, the City of Medicine Hat, the Provence of Alberta, local businesses, fans, and partners for their efforts in building the bid and highlighting the city's passion for hockey.

Congratulations to Kelowna on being awarded the 2026 Memorial Cup.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.