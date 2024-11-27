Rockets Head To Portland For Pair Of Games With Winterhawks

November 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Marek Rocak of the Kelowna Rockets

(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor) Marek Rocak of the Kelowna Rockets(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor)

After three consecutive home games, the Kelowna Rockets will head to Portland for a pair of weekday games against the Portland Winterhawks, first playing on Wednesday, November 27 before playing an afternoon game on Friday, November 29 th as the United States celebrates Black Friday.

Kelowna comes into the week having gained three of a possible four points from the weekend, securing an 8-3 victory over the Vancouver Giants on Friday before grabbing a point in a 4-3 overtime loss to Everett on Sunday.

The Rockets and Winterhawks four-game season series is tied at one each and will wrap up following the conclusion of Friday's game.

WINTERHAWKS

The Winterhawks come into the two-game set having won four consecutive games, dating back to a 3-2 shootout win over Red Deer on Nov. 15. Since then, they defeated Vancouver 6-5 in overtime, beat Lethbridge 6-3 before finishing off with a 8-4 win over Wenatchee on Nov. 23.

MOVEMBER WITH THE ROCKETS

The Kelowna Rockets have several players and front office staff members participating in this year's Movember campaign in order to raise money for men's health.

Members of the Rockets will be growing moustaches over the course of November and posting progression pictures to help us reach out goal.

ROCKETS TO WATCH

It's expected we'll see newly acquired goaltender Rhett Stoesser at some point over the course of the week, as Jake Pilon went in both games over the weekend. The 19-year-old goaltender went 2-2-1-1 in Red Deer.

Kayden Longley had a productive weekend, scoring twice for his third and fourth of the campaign. He is now up to 13 points on the season, one short of his total from last season.

WINTERHAWKS TO WATCH

Forward Jordan Duguay was just named WHL Rookie of the Week following a two goal, two assist performance in two games over the weekend. The rookie has five goals and seven assists in 22 games.

Kyle Chyzowski is currently leading the Winterhawks in scoring, with 15 goals and 32 points in 22 games, which includes five points in his last three games.

THE LAST TIME THESE TWO MET

The Rockets and Winterhawks last met on October 11 th where Kelowna came away with a 9-4 victory. Tij Iginla had a hat trick and Andrew Cristall had a goal and three assists in the win.

SEASON RECORD

Sept. 21 vs PDX - 5-3 L

Oct. 11 vs PDX - 9-4 W

Dec. 6 at EVT - @ 7:05 pm

Jan. 31 vs EVT - @ 7:05 pm

WATCH AND LISTEN

Radio broadcast

Rockets games will be broadcast on 104.7 FM the Lizard this season with Regan Bartel calling all of the action.

Don't forget to download the RocketFAN app and visit rocketfan.ca for more exclusive Rockets content from Pattison. Fans can stream the radio broadcast of all Rockets games on the app.

Online video stream

All Rockets games will be available on WHL Live. WHL Live on is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit watch.chl.ca for complete details and subscription options.

Six and twelve game Mini Packs for the Kelowna Rockets season are now on sale through Select Your Tickets.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.