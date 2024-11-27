Chiefs Host Blazers Wednesday in First of Three Games Thanksgiving Week

November 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Kamloops Blazers Wednesday night in the first of three games Thanksgiving week. The teams last faced each other on Friday, November 8 when the Blazers came away with a 4-2 victory at home.

TIME: 7:05 p.m.

PROMO: TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: WHL Live

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo

