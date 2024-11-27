Giants' Schmidt Helps Team CHL Sweep Inaugural Series
November 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Vancouver Giants News Release
Oshawa, Ont. - Vancouver Giants forward Cameron Schmidt helped Team CHL defeat Team USA 3-2 on Wednesday night to sweep the inaugural CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota Canada.
Although he didn't find the scoresheet, Schmidt was credited with a game-high 12 shots on goal on Wednesday. He was one of 10 WHL skaters to compete in the two-game series.
Combined with a 6-1 win on Tuesday - where Schmidt had the game-winning-goal and an assist - Team CHL outscored USA 9-3 in the series.
Schmidt currently leads the WHL with 23 goals in 21 games.
The Prince George, B.C. product was listed as a 'B' prospect by NHL Central Scouting in the agency's preliminary player list in late October, but TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button has the forward ranked sixth overall in his latest 2025 NHL Draft ranking.
Team CHL opened the scoring just 16 seconds into the game after a deflection from Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats) off a shot from the blue line from Porter Martone (Brampton Steelheads).
The Americans tied the game on a breakaway goal from Cole McKinney late in the period, making it a 1-1 score after one period.
Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit) got team CHL back out in front midway through the second with a power play goal. It was 2-1 for CHL after 40 minutes, where they also had a commanding 26-5 lead in shots on goal.
USA tied the game for the second time 9:29 into the third period thanks to Jack Murtagh.
With 1:12 left in the game and overtime looking likely, Cole Reschny (Victoria Royals) sniped from the left circle to give Team CHL a 3-2 lead, a lead they would not relinquish. UP NEXT
This now concludes the CHL USA Prospects Challenge.
Schmidt will fly back to Vancouver on Thursday and is expected to be in the lineup on Friday when the Giants host Landon Dupont and the Everett Silvertips.
Images from this story
|
Forward Cameron Schmidt with Team CHL
(Eric Young/CHL)
