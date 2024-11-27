Broncos Drop Second Straight Game in Loss to Warriors

November 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Moose Jaw, SK - Rilen Kovacevic would score his first career WHL hat-trick while the Moose Jaw Warriors displaced the Swift Current Broncos Tuesday night 7-4 at the Moose Jaw Events Centre.

A good start for the Broncos saw the momentum swing back in Moose Jaw's favour half-way through the first period at 10:54 as defenceman Aiden Ziprick would net his 5th of the season to give the Warriors the lead heading to the second period where'd they'd outshoot the Broncos 11-7.

The second period would see the defending champs add to their lead thanks to Rilen Kovacevic at 1:06, followed at 5:38 as Connor Schmidt would finish off a rush in transition to push the lead to 3-0. But the Broncos would start to find their footing as Carlin Dezainde (Calgary, AB) would finish off a passing play from Ryland Gould (Headingly, MB) at 6:40 cutting the Warrior lead to 3-1. But with 40 seconds left the Warriors would put their lead back-up by three as Pavel McKenzie made it 4-1 for the homeside heading to the third.

Swift Current would once again cut into the Warrior lead in the first five minutes of the third as Rylan Gould would finish off a pass from Carlin Dezainde at 4:52. Shortly after, the Broncos would get within a single shot of Moose Jaw, when Grayson Burzynski's point shot at 7:05 would go off a Warriors defender and in as Gould & Dezainde would have three point nights. The Warriors would strike back on the power play as Kovacevi would finish off his second of the game at 9:48. Moose Jaw would keep coming at 11:33 on a 4-on-4 situation where Pavel McKenzie would also score for the second time for the night. Swift Current would once again counter when Jaxen Gauchier (Peavine, AB) would power his way through to the front of the Warrior net for his second goal of his career from Brady Birnie (Regina, SK) at 13:56. But that would be as close as the Broncos would get when Kovacevic would finish off his hat-trick at 17:08. Sealing the victory for Moose Jaw, 7-4.

In the loss the Broncos dropped their record to 14-9-0-0 on the season and will turn their attention to a home affair with the Prince Albert Raiders Friday night.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.