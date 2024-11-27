T-Birds Sign Radim Mrtka
November 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Seattle Thunderbirds News Release
KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds have announced the signing of Czech Defensemen Radim Mrtka to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.
"We are very excited to add a high-end D-man in Radim to our team, he will help us strengthen our already solid young '07 class," said General Manager Bil La Forge. "We are grateful he chose us to help him further his development as a player. We look forward to seeing him on the ice in a Thunderbirds jersey very soon!"
Mrtka has spent the start of the season with HC Oceláři Třinec. He was drafted by the T-Birds in the second round, 71st overall in the CHL Import Draft and was named a first-round candidate in the NHL Central Scouting preliminary players to watch list.
About the Seattle Thunderbirds
The Seattle Thunderbirds are two-time Ed Chynoweth Cup Champions and a member of the Western Hockey League, the premier league for developing talent for the National Hockey League.
T-Birds Extras
The T-Birds take on the Wenatchee Wild Wednesday the 27th at the accesso ShoWare Center, puck drop is 7:05pm.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from November 27, 2024
- Chiefs Host Blazers Wednesday in First of Three Games Thanksgiving Week - Spokane Chiefs
- T-Birds Sign Radim Mrtka - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Rockets Head To Portland For Pair Of Games With Winterhawks - Kelowna Rockets
- Warriors Acquire Pick from Prince Albert for Fortin - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Raiders Acquire Goaltender Fortin from Warriors - Prince Albert Raiders
- Game Day Hub: November 27 vs. Kelowna - Portland Winterhawks
- Team CHL Takes Game 1 of the CHL USA Prospects Challenge - WHL
- Broncos Drop Second Straight Game in Loss to Warriors - Swift Current Broncos
- Kovacevic's Hat Trick Pushes Warriors Past Broncos on Tuesday - Moose Jaw Warriors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Thunderbirds Stories
- T-Birds Sign Radim Mrtka
- T-Birds Bear-Y Lethbridge in a Shootout
- Thunderbirds Name 24-25 Leadership Group
- T-Birds Clipped by 'Tips
- T-Birds Caught in Kelowna