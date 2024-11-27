T-Birds Sign Radim Mrtka

KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds have announced the signing of Czech Defensemen Radim Mrtka to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"We are very excited to add a high-end D-man in Radim to our team, he will help us strengthen our already solid young '07 class," said General Manager Bil La Forge. "We are grateful he chose us to help him further his development as a player. We look forward to seeing him on the ice in a Thunderbirds jersey very soon!"

Mrtka has spent the start of the season with HC Oceláři Třinec. He was drafted by the T-Birds in the second round, 71st overall in the CHL Import Draft and was named a first-round candidate in the NHL Central Scouting preliminary players to watch list.

The T-Birds take on the Wenatchee Wild Wednesday the 27th at the accesso ShoWare Center, puck drop is 7:05pm.

