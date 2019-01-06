Wallin Returned on Loan from Hartford
January 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - January 6, 2019 - Following an eight game AHL stint with the Hartford Wolf Pack, forward Terrence Wallin has been returned on loan to the Mariners, the teams announced on Sunday. Wallin has played a total of 12 games with the Wolf Pack this season after being loaned a second time on December 6th.
The 26-year-old forward from Yardley, PA with Southern Maine connections was acquired by the Mariners from Adirondack in a trade in mid-September, that sent defenseman Matias Cleland to the Thunder. A fourth year pro, Wallin enjoyed a career year in Glens Falls in 2017-18, when he scored 21 goals and added 29 assists in 59 games. As a result, he made his AHL debut last Spring, playing four games on loan to the Binghamton Devils.
In 14 games with the Mariners this season, Wallin has four goals and seven assists. He was named an alternate Captain prior to the start of the regular season. Wallin's initial loan to Hartford came on November 19th. He appeared in four games before being returned on December 3rd. After one game at Adirondack, in which Wallin scored a goal, he was loaned back to Hartford the following day. In 12 total games with the Wolf Pack, Wallin has no points and seven penalty minutes.
The Mariners embark on an eight-day Canada trip tomorrow that takes them to Newfoundland on Tuesday and Wednesday and Brampton on Saturday and Sunday. They will return home on Wednesday, January 16th to host Newfoundland at 7:00 PM. It's Special Olympics night. Tickets to all home games can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com or by calling 207-775-3458.
