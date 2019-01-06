Oilers Beat Steelheads to Split Weekend Series

TULSA, OK - Misfortune couldn't determine Tulsa's fate back-to-back nights. The Oilers (18-12-6) overcame a first period deficit to score three unanswered in a 3-1 win over the Idaho Steelheads (20-11-3) to split the weekend series Sunday at the BOK Center.

The BOK Center boards haven't been the Oilers friend this weekend, as the Steelheads scored a goal off of a bad bounce from the corner for the second straight game. Saturday night, the crazy carom turned out to be Idaho's game-winner. Sunday, former Oilers forward Kale Kessy capitalized on the ricochet to give Idaho a 1-0 lead after one.

Tulsa tied the game in the second period when Alex Kromm won a battle in the corner and found Scott Henegar alone in the slot. Henegar beat Colton Point with a wrist shot to make it 1-1. Jared Thomas put the Oilers in front on a short-handed 2-on-1, when he wound up and blasted a shot into the top of the net. The Oilers outshot the Steelheads 12-3 in the frame and led 2-1 heading into the third.

Rookie forward Ian McNulty added an insurance goal when he caught a pass at the Steelheads blue line and spun in behind the defense, before ripping a shot past Point's glove to make it 3-1. Oilers goaltender Devin Williams stopped 21 of 22 shots to earn his fifth win in his last six starts.

The Oilers turn around and host the Rapid City Rush at 7:05pm Tuesday on the York Plumbing Ice at the BOK Center, in a game originally scheduled for February 26. Season tickets and others purchased for the February 26 game will be honored for Tuesday's rescheduled game.

