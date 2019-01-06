Admirals Earn a Point in 5-4 Overtime Loss to Thunder

GLENS FALLS, NY- Dominic Alberga tallied a goal, while Ty Reichenbach made 45 saves Saturday Night as the Adirondack Thunder edged the Norfolk Admirals in overtime 5-4 at Cool Insuring Arena. Matt Salhany had the game-winner for Adirondack. Despite the loss, Norfolk does pick up a key point in the standings.

Adirondack got on the board first with a power-play goal from Peter Macarthur. Adirondack was able to keep the puck in the zone and played the puck to the point for Maties Cleland. Cleland passed the puck to John Edwardh in the left circle. Edwardh fired a cross-ice pass to Macarthur who fired a one-timer over the glove of Ty Reichenbach to give Adirondack a 1-0 lead at 11:09 of the first period.

Norfolk tied the game up with a goal from Luke Nogard, his 12th of the year. Cody Smith shot the puck from the left point. Nogard found the rebound sitting outside the goal crease and fired off a backhand shot that beat Devin Buffalo over the blocker to tie the game at one at 15:18 of the first period.

Early in the second period, Norfolk took the lead on a power-play goal from Taylor Cammarata. T.J. Melancon gathered the puck at the point after Luke Nogard was able to keep it in the Adirondack zone. Melancon fired a no-look pass to Cammarata at the point. Cammarata unloaded a one-time shot from the point that beat Buffalo five-hole to give Norfolk a 2-1 lead.

Norfolk extended their lead to two goals with a tally from Chris Crane, his 10th of the season. Crane skated with the puck from in the right circle into the middle of the ice in the Adirondack zone. Crane skated into the slot and fired off a backhand that went over the pad of Buffalo to give Norfolk the 3-1 lead.

Nearly four minutes later, Adirondack got a goal back from Mike Szmutula. Dylan Walchuk knocked the puck away from an Admirals player skating the other way and started a breakout for Adirondack. Kevin Lough fed a cross ice pass to Szmutula who skated in on Reichenbach and backhanded a shot over the pad to cut the Norfolk lead to 3-2.

Adirondack tied the game moments later with another goal from Mike Szmutula. An Admirals defender turned the puck over behind the net. Connor Riley fed a pass out in front of the net to Szmutula who redirected the pass into the net to tie the game at three goals.

Halfway through the third, Adirondack would go back in front with a goal from John Edwardh. Peter Macarthur fired a pass from the left point towards the goal. Edwardh knocked the puck down and fired off a backhander over the glove of Reichenbach to give Adirondack a 4-3 lead.

Nearly 90-seconds later, the Admirals answered with a power-play goal from Captain Dominic Alberga. Kelly Klima passed the puck to T.J. Melancon at the center point. Melancon teed off a slap-shot which was tipped on the way to the net by Alberga past Buffalo to tie the game at four goals.

The game remained tied and eventually would head into overtime.

Adirondack would seal the game with an overtime winner from Matt Salhany. Edwards shot the puck on net skating through the left circle, which was originally saved by Reichenbach. Salhany found the rebound and put it past Reichenbach to give Adirondack a 5-4 win.

Ty Reichenbach made 45 saves on 50 shots and takes the loss for Norfolk, while Devin Buffalo made 21 saves on 25 shots and gets the win for Adirondack.

The Admirals close out the weekend road trip on Sunday afternoon at Manchester. Game time is slated for 3:00 p.m Fans can tune in to the game broadcast on Mixlr or on ECHl.TV

