Three-Goal Third Period Falls Short in Manchester

January 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





MANCHESTER, NH - Dominic Alberga netted two shorthanded goals, but it wasn't enough as Manchester Monarchs topped the Norfolk Admirals 7-5 Sunday Afternoon at SNHU Arena.

Norfolk got on the board first with a goal from Captain Dominic Alberga. Alberga pressured the Manchester D-Man at the point on the power-play. Alberga was able to knock the puck away from the defenseman and skate in on a breakaway. Alberga went from his backhand to his forehand and beat Manchester goaltender Cole Kehler to give Norfolk an early 1-0 first period lead.

Later in the period, Manchester would answer with a goal of their own. Manchester was able to keep the puck in the Norfolk zone. Ward passed the puck to David Kolomatis fired off a shot from the point that beat a screened Merrick Madsen to tie the game at one goal apiece.

Manchester took the lead on a goal from Taylor Cameranesi. Watson skated into the Norfolk zone on the right side. Watson fired off a pass to Cameranesi who redirected the pass behind Madsen to give Manchester a 2-1 lead at 8:58 of the first period.

In the second period, Norfolk tied the game with a goal from Cody Smith. John Gustafsson played the puck to Jake Wood in the right circle. Wood passed the puck to Smith at the right point and Smith's shot from the point beat Kehler to tie the game at two.

Manchester went back in front with a pair of tallies in the span of two minutes. Drake Rymsha fired home a rebound that fell to him in the slot to make it 3-2. Then Spencer Watson skated in on the right side, through the circle, and fired off a backhand shot that beat Madsen to give Manchester a 4-2 lead.

Manchester extended their lead to three goals with a goal from Daniil Miromanov. Manchester was able to enter the zone after an Admirals player lost an edge. Michael Dohtery received a cross-ice pass from Watson. Dohtery dropped the pass back for Miromanov who's shot beat Madsen to give Manchester a 5-2 lead.

The Monarchs added a fourth goal in the middle frame to take 6-2 lead heading into the second intermission.

Manchester added another power-play goal just shortly into the third period. An Admirals defenseman turned the puck over exiting out of his own zone. Jared Feigl fired a pass to Ward in the slot who beat Madsen over the glove to give Manchester a 7-2 lead.

Norfolk answered with a power-play goal from T.J. Melancon. Taylor Cammarata passed the puck to Melancon at the right point. Melancon fired off a shot from the point that beat Koehlor to cut the Manchester lead to 7-3.

The Admirals then scored on back-to-back power-play on a goal from Jalen Smereck. Dominic Alberga skated into the left circle with the puck. Alberga passed the puck to Schartz at the middle point. Schartz passed the puck to Smereck who shot the puck from the faceoff dot beating Kehler to cut the Manchester lead to 7-4.

With the game in already in hand for Manchester, Norfolk added another shorthanded goal from Dominic Alberga right with 10 seconds remaining in the third period. Alberga, once again, skated in shorthanded on a breakaway and beat Kohler to cut the score to 7-5, but that's as close as Norfolk would get falling by a 7-5 final.

Merrick Madsen made 35 saves on 42 shots and takes the loss for Norfolk, while Cole Kehler made 28 saves on 33 shots and gets the win for Manchester.

The Admirals return home and will open up a six-game homestand on Wednesday against Orlando. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. at Scope. Fans can tune in to the game broadcast on Mixlr or on ECHl.TV

