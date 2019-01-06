Steelheads Finish Road Trip with 3-1 Loss to Oilers

TULSA, Okla. - The Idaho Steelheads (20-11-3) slipped in the final game of the road trip, falling 3-1 to the Tulsa Oilers (18-12-6) on Sunday afternoon from BOK Center. The Steelheads finished the road swing with a 4-1-0-0 record.

The Steelheads found their second-straight game with a fortunate bounce that this time opened the scoring. Steelheads forward Kale Kessy, in his return to Tulsa against his former team, found a funny bounce off the right corner boards that hopped into the slot on his stick for the easy tap-in at 17:16, opening the scoring at 1-0.

In the second period, the Oilers came back with two tallies to take their first lead of the weekend. At 8:01, Oilers forward Scott Henegar scored on an open shot in the slot to tie the game, 1-1. On a Steelheads power play, Oilers forward Jared Thomas led an odd-man rush to a slap shot in the right circle at 14:43, taking the lead at 2-1.

The Oilers added one insurance goal in the third period at 6:36 when forward Ian McNulty found the back of the net, and after holding the Steelheads off late in the game, the Oilers secured the 3-1 win.

Oilers netminder Devin Williams (10-8-2) turned aside 19 of 20 shots in the win, while Steelheads goaltender Colton Point (2-1-1) saved 28 of 31 shots in the loss.

