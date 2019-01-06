Swamp Rabbits' Surge Not Enough

January 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Worcester Railers turned a slumbering power play, and a dormant offense, on its head on Sunday. Worcester scored three unanswered goals to open the scoring, and survived an intense Greenville push, as the Railers topped the Swamp Rabbits 3-2 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The Railers controlled the action for 40 minutes, outshooting the Rabbits 32-13. However, the push came in the third period, as the Swamp Rabbits connected on two of 17 shots fired towards Mitch Gillam in the Worcester net on the other end.

Brendan Harms got the comeback started early on a centering pass from Austen Brassard at the side of the net, and powered the puck into the goal for his sixth of the season to get Greenville on the board.

Seven minutes later, newcomer Garrett Milan scored his second goal in as many nights on a snap shot from the right wing, set up by Stephen Pierog on the rush, to get Greenville within one.

It was Gillam and the rest of the Railers' potent defense, however, that won the day this time, even in the midst of playing their third game in as many days. A late push, even with goaltender Chris Nell on the bench for the extra attacker, fell a goal short.

Worcester's power play, which entered the day just over 11% in its success rate, tallied for the second time in as many games. Tyler Barnes re-directed a shot from captain Mike Cornell past a screened Nell to open the scoring at the 2:27 mark of the first period.

The rest of Worcester's scoring would come in the second period, within seven minutes of each other. A pretty passing play off the rush set up Bo Brauer's first ECHL goal, and Barry Almeida connected on a screened shot form the corner to cap off Worcester's lead at 3-0.

With the results around the South Division, the Swamp Rabbits retain fifth place over the Norfolk Admirals and Atlanta Gladiators, and sit four points back of the Orlando Solar Bears.

Now, the focus turns to the road, as the Greenville Swamp Rabbits head to the southern-most outpost in the South Division to take on the division-leading Florida Everblades starting on Wednesday, January 9. Catch Wednesday's game exclusively on ESPN Upstate.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.