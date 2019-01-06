Grizzlies Win OT Thriller 4-3

January 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





West Valley City, Utah - Jack Walker scores the game winning goal 1:36 into overtime as the Utah Grizzlies completed a 3 game sweep of the Wichita Thunder on Saturday night at Maverik Center.

Utah took a 1-0 lead as Taylor Richart scored his 4th goal of the season. Wichita scored the next 2 goals of the game. Eric Roy tied up the game 17:47 into the 2nd period. The Thunder took a 2-1 lead on a Cam Reid power play goal.

Austin Carroll scored 2 goals in the third period for Utah. He tied up the game 2-2 with 10:18 left. Wichita's Colin Larkin scored his first of the season 11:55 into the third period to give the Thunder a 3-2 lead.

With 1:58 in regulation Carroll scored his 2nd of the game and 10th of the season to tie the game at 3-3. Carroll has 4 goals in 4 games on the homestand after a 7 game stint with the AHL's Manitoba Moose.

The Grizzlies opened up overtime on the power play and even though Utah didn't score on the man advantage they were able to establish puck possession which led to an offensive zone draw after the power play ended. The Grizzlies won the face-off and Walker got the puck. He skated around the Thunder net and scored a tough angled shot for the game winner.

The Grizzlies have won each of their 6 meetings of the season against the Thunder. Utah stays in first place in the Mountain division with 44 standings points. Idaho is close in 2nd with 43 points.

Utah is on the road for the next 3 games as they visit Cincinnati, Wheeling and Fort Wayne. Next home game for the Grizzlies is January 16th against Tulsa.

Grizzlies notes: Ryan Walters and Tim McGauley each had 2 assists for Utah. Taylor Richart led the Grizzlies with a +2 on the night. Kevin Carr stopped 23 of 26 shots for the Grizzlies. Carr got the win to 11-2-1 on the year. Both teams went 1 for 4 on the power play.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.