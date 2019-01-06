Monarchs Score Sunday Touchdown on Admirals in 7-5 Victory

January 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs dominated the Norfolk Admirals, 7-5, Sunday afternoon at SNHU Arena.

The Monarchs (17-15-1-1) scored four second-period goals to defeat the Admirals (14-18-2-2) by a score of 7-5, extending their winning streak to four games.

The Admirals scored early on a shorthanded goal, when Domenic Alberga scored his 9th goal of the season, at 4:32 of the first. Picking up a breakout pass and skating in all alone, Alberga sent the a shot past Monarchs goaltender, Cole Kehler, making the score, 1-0.

The Monarchs answered at 7:59 of the first period when David Kolomatis scored his 7th of the season. Cory Ward sent a pass to Kolomatis at the blue line, where he wristed the puck past the glove of Admirals goaltender, Merrick Madsen, bringing the score to 1-1.

The Monarchs scored again at 8:58 of the first period when Tony Cameranesi picked up his 8th of the season. Following Spencer Watson's initial off-angle shot, Cameranesi connected with the rebound, lifting the puck over the glove of Madsen, making the score 2-1.

The Admirals tied it up at 5:47 of the second period when Cody Smith scored his 2nd of the season, wristing the puck off the cross bar and down over the goal line, bringing the score to 2-2.

The Monarchs scored at 10:17 of the second when Drake Rymsha, scoring his first of the season, found the puck in the middle of a scramble in the blue paint and lifted it over the shoulder of Madsen, making the score 3-2.

The Monarchs increased their lead at 11:23 of the second period when Spencer Watson scored his 12th of the year, gathering a pass from Cameranesi and wristing the puck past the glove of Madsen, bringing the score to 4-2.

The Monarchs scored again at 13:30 of the second when Daniil Miromanov, scoring his 5th of the season, found the puck in the high slot and crept into the circle, sending a shot past the glove of Madsen, on the power play, making the score 5-2.

The Monarchs increased their lead at 16:01 of the second period when Jared Fiegl scored his 2nd of the season. Picking up a cross-crease pass from Zeb Knutson, Fiegl launched the puck over the pad of Madsen, making the score 6-2.

Cory Ward added a goal at :23 of the third period on the power play, before the Admirals scored two power-play goals and a shorthanded goal, late in the game, to bring the final score to 7-5.

The Monarchs return to action Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m., when they take on the Adirondack Thunder at the Cool Insuring Arena. For tickets, Season Memberships and group tickets, please contact the Monarchs front office at 603-626-7825.

Images from this story



Spencer Watson of the Manchester Monarchs celebrates his goal against the Norfolk Admirals

(Rich Miyara - NH Sports Photography)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.