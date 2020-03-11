Walleye Weekly: Playoff Tickets on Sale Today

The Toledo Walleye could punch their ticket to the 2020 Kelly Cup playoffs as early as this Friday against Fort Wayne! Single game playoff tickets go on sale today! Fans can purchase tickets at the Huntington Center box office, by calling 419-725-9255 or online at www.toledowalleye.com/playoffs.

Our Fish. Our Fight.

ECHL 2020 Kelly Cup Playoffs (All rounds are best-of-seven series)

Division Semifinals: April 8 - 22

Division Finals: April 24 - May 6

Conference Finals: May 8 - 20

Kelly Cup Finals: May 22 - June 3

Overall Record: 36-17-4-1, 2nd Central Division

Current Streak: 1 Win

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Friday, March 6 at Indy (4-3 Win)

Saturday, March 7 at Cincinnati (1-0 Loss)

Sunday, March 8 at Kalamazoo (5-1 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

Wednesday, March 11 vs. Cincinnati at 7:15 p.m. (7:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Friday, March 13 at Fort Wayne at 8:05 p.m. (7:50 p.m. Fox Sports Radio 1230)

Saturday, March 14 vs. Wichita at 7:15 p.m. (7:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Sunday, March 15 at Wheeling at 4:00 p.m. (3:45 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

WALLEYE WEEKLY SCHEDULE

Wednesday, March 11 - Game vs. Cincinnati at 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, March 12 - No Practice

Friday, March 13 - Game at Fort Wayne at 8:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 14 - Game vs. Wichita at 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, March 15 - Game at Wheeling at 4:00 p.m.

WALLEYE NOTES

Two road wins highlight week for the Walleye: Toledo started the busy three in three road weekend at Indy on Friday night. Josh Kestner broke a 3-3 tie in the third period and the Walleye picked up their first win at Indy this year 4-3. Only one goal was scored Saturday night in Cincinnati but that goal came from the Cyclones as the Walleye lost 1-0. The offense fired up on Sunday in a 5-1 road win at Kalamazoo when Gregor MacLeod led the way with a goal and two assists.

Over 50 saves for Christopoulos: It has been a banner year for Walleye goaltender Billy Christopoulos and he nearly set a Walleye record on Sunday as he turned aside 51 of Kalamazoo's 52 shots in Toledo's 5-1 win. The All-Time Walleye mark for saves is 53 set by goaltender Jared Coreau on April 12, 2014 at Fort Wayne. The most shots a Walleye teams has ever allowed is 56 on March 28, 2010 at Kalamazoo. The first year goaltender from Air Force leads the ECHL in save percentage (.933) while ranking fifth in goals against average at 2.27.

Pavement kings: With two more wins away from home this past week, Toledo remains one of the best road teams in the ECHL this season with 18 road wins. They are the best road team inside the Central Division with Fort Wayne owning 14 road wins. The 18 road victories is tied for third most in the ECHL.

Two home games in a four game week: Toledo has a pair of games at the Huntington Center this week and a pair of games also on the road starting Wednesday night when the Cincinnati Cyclones come to town. The Walleye are 6-3-0 against their Ohio rivals with this being the season finale between the two. Friday night Toledo travels to Fort Wayne for a match with the Komets who they have a 9-1-0 record against. Saturday night is the lone remaining game for the Walleye outside the division as they host the Wichita Thunder. Sunday Toledo will head to Wheeling to finish the week at the Nailers.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Gregor MacLeod (2 goals - 2 assists = 4 points)

GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Billy Christopoulos (2-0-0, 2.00 GAA, .957 save %)

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS and EVENTS

Wednesday, March 11

STEM Night | 7:15 p.m.

The Walleye team up with various community partners for an evening of hands on STEM activities leading up to the game. The first 1,500 kids (13 and under) will receive a wooden brain teaser toy on entrance. Presented by Penta Career Center and Bedford Express Robotics

Saturday, March 14

Little Walleye Learn to Play | 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. | Huntington Center

The Toledo Walleye and Sylvania Tam-O-Shanter are teaming up for the annual 'Little Walleye Learn to Play Program' presented by Deets BBQ

Pink Out the Rink Night | 7:15 p.m.

Wear your pink and support Pink Out the Rink Night on Saturday, March 14. The Walleye will play on pink ice at the Huntington Center to raise awareness about breast cancer. A special recognition will be made during the game in support of breast cancer survivors

