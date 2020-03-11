Watson Power Play Goal Lifts Indy over Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI - In their first of four games this week, the Fuel traveled to Kalamazoo to face the Wings in the eighth of nine matchups this season. After a scoreless first period, Spencer Watson scored what would be the only goal of the game, handing Indy two points in the Central Division playoff race.

Throughout a scoreless first period, both teams had a chance on the man advantage but were shut out by goaltenders Dan Bakala and Jake Hildebrand. Although defending late pressure from the Wings at the end of the period, the Fuel would head into the locker room leading 10-9 in shots.

Earning a late power play after a scrum between Cliff Watson and Garret Ross, Spencer Wason earned the first goal of the game, ripping a shot over the shoulder of Kalamazoo goaltender Jake Hildebrand. Indy would head into the locker room leading 1-0 on the scoreboard but trailing 19-16 on the shot chart.

Defending a barrage of shots throughout the final period, the Fuel defense held on to a 1-0 lead. Stopping 14 shots from the Wings in the third, Dan Bakala held on to his shutout streak against Kalamazoo, not allowing a goal through 127 minutes of action.

