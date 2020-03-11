Worcester Railers HC Sign James Anderson and Michael Gillespie to ECHL Contracts

March 11, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release





Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach David Cunniff officially announced today that the club has signed forwards James Anderson and Michael Gillespie to ECHL contracts.

James Anderson, a 5-foot-9 168lb forward from Kings Park, NY joins the Worcester Railers after playing four seasons at Mercyhurst University from 2015-20 where he played 117 games accumulating 51 points (23-28-51). The 23-year-old just wrapped up his senior season where he ranked tied for first with 10 goals and second in points with 20 (10-10-20) in 36 games. Anderson played three seasons in the USPHL Premier with the P.A.L Junior Islanders before Mercyhurst totaling 115 points (41-74-115) in 138 games.

Michael Gillespie, a 5-foot-8 170lb forward from New City, NY joins the Worcester Railers after playing three seasons at SUNY-Oswego where he played 76 games accumulating 74 points (23-51-74). The 23-year-old spent part of the 2015-16 season at Ohio State University where he played eight games scoring one goal. In 2013-14 Gillespie was named the EHL Rookie of the Year while playing for the New Jersey Rockets totaling 54 points (14-40-54) in 41 games.

James Anderson will wear number 27 and Michael Gillespie will wear number 20. Both are expected to make their professional debuts over the weekend.

What's on tap - Busy Week Ahead!

On Friday, March 13 the Railers host the Maine Mariners at 7pm on a 2-3-4 Friday on 80's Night presented by 104.5 WXLO. Local musician Cara Brindisi will perform before the game and during intermissions while fans can enjoy $2 popcorn, $3 soda, and $4 Bud Lights!

The Railers travel back to Portland to play the Mariners on Saturday, March 14 at 7pm before returning home on Sunday, March 15 to host the Norfolk Admirals at 3pm. The first 2,500 fans will receive a team photo presented by Jimmy John's and there will be a full team post game autograph signing on the ice. Score a SUNDAY FUNDAY ticket pack which include four tickets and four beverages (beer/soda) for just $60!

Bring a group of 10 or more people to the game and save BIG $$$$ off Box Office pricing and receive a Railers hat for everyone in your group! Plus, score a Railers experience...Zamboni rides, High-Five Tunnel, post-game photo on ice, and more! Call 508-365-1750 for your customized group experience!

Still and Stir located behind the DCU Center provides hockey fans with a great pregame and postgame atmosphere all season long. Watch all road games broadcast live on ECHLTV.com for a small fee. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Eric Lindquist and Cam McGuire. Full season memberships, mini plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 11, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.