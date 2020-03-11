Special Teams Pushes Komets Past Thunder

March 11, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





FORT WAYNE, IN - Fort Wayne used a five-goal second period to skate past Wichita on Wednesday night, 7-2, at Memorial Coliseum.

Ostap Safin and Peter Crinella found the back of the net for the Thunder in the losing effort.

After a scoreless first period, Brady Shaw broke the tie as he fired a wrist shot through a screen at 2:21 to make it 1-0. Safin quickly got the Thunder on the board less than a minute later as he caught a pass from Stefan Fournier and beat Stefanos Lekkas to tie it at one. The Komets scored the next four to grab a hold of the game. At 6:51, Drake Rysmha came down the middle of ice from center and beat Dylan Wells with a wrist shot to make it 2-1. Shawn Szydlowski scored a power play tally at 9:16 to make it 3-1. Just over a minute later, Mason Bergh tapped home a rebound past Wells to make it 4-1. Shaw book-ended the period with a shorthanded goal at 17:20 to make it 5-1.

At the start of the third, Mitch Gillam came on in relief for Wells. The Thunder got on the board as Peter Crinella scored early to cut the lead to 5-2. He appeared to be going around the net, but a shot got through the legs of Lekkas and past him for Crinella's 19th of the season. Brett McKenzie recorded a pair of power play goals to close the scoring down the stretch for the 7-2. win.

Wichita's streak of power play goals was snapped tonight, going 0-for-5. Fournier, Exell and Merasty collected assists.

Wichita continues its seven-game road trip on Friday night with a visit to Indy starting at 6:35 p.m. CST.

Individual tickets for the rest of the season are on sale now. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 11, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.