Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Stingrays

PRACTICE HEALTHY HABITS: The health and safety of our fans, employees and players is our top priority. We are in contact with local health officials, the Orlando Magic and ECHL as we closely monitor the situation. We are getting daily communication from the Orlando Magic and ECHL and have established an internal task force to address any directives.

Please note, we are taking direction from the experts in the science and medical community, and we encourage all to practice common CDC hygiene guidelines.

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. South Carolina Stingrays

VENUE: Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Wednesday, March 11, 7 p.m.

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (26-29-5-1) face the first-place South Carolina Stingrays (44-13-3-1) for the 12th and final meeting of the 2019-20 regular season. Orlando has gone 2-9-0-0 against the Stingrays this season; eight of the games thus far have been decided by two or fewer goals.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: The Solar Bears enter tonight's game in fifth place in the South Division, and currently need 22 points to clinch a fourth consecutive playoff berth. A win tonight would move Orlando to within two points of a playoff spot.

BANGED UP: The Solar Bears entered the week with five players on the injured reserve, which leads the Eastern Conference and is tied for the most overall with Rapid City and Toledo. Defenseman Kevin Lohan is slated to come off IR today and return to the lineup after missing the previous nine games.

KEEP IT CLEAN: This season the Solar Bears have averaged 12.55 penalty minutes per game against the Stingrays; only slightly below their total average of 12.57. Meanwhile, the South Carolina has averaged 9.45 penalty minutes per game against Orlando, well below their season average of 12.15.

BRODZINSKI SET TO PLAY IN 150TH ECHL GAME: Michael Brodzinski is slated to play in his 150th career ECHL game tonight; 126 have been played with the Solar Bears since joining Orlando last season. He is currently tied for 11th in scoring among ECHL defensemen with 35 points (8g-27a) in 57 games. The blueliner's next goal will tie his previous career-high.

SHOT TOTALS: Orlando has averaged 28.64 shots on goal through 11 games against South Carolina, while surrendering an average of 33.73 shots.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: The Stingrays recently traveled west to face the Idaho Steelheads in a three-game set, dropping the first two games by a combined 5-1 score, before winning 5-4 in the final contest.

NEXT GAME: Orlando visits the Florida Everblades on Saturday, March 14 at 7 p.m. to open up a stretch of two road games. The Solar Bears return home to host the Everblades on Friday, March 20 at 7 p.m. for Noche Latina, presented by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson.

