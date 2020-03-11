Cyclones Tripped up in Toledo

Toledo, OH- The Cincinnati Cyclones (38-17-7-1) saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with a 5-3 loss to the Toledo Walleye on Wednesday night. Forwards Mason Mitchell, Pascal Aquin, and Justin Vaive scored the goals for Cincinnati.

Cincinnati drew first blood 4:18 into the opening period when forward Nate Mitton sent a pass to Mitchell from below the goal line, and he stuffed a shot into the net to put the Cyclones up, 1-0. That lead became 2-0 with 1:27 left in the first when Aquin snapped in a shot from the left side following a Cyclones faceoff win, putting Cincinnati up by a pair through 20 minutes.

The Walleye turned things in the second, exploding for three goals in the first 2:29 of the frame from forward Josh Winquist, and defensemenKevin Spinozzi and Brendan Kotyk to take a 3-2 lead after the second.

In the third, Toledo extended their lead to 4-2, 12:15 into the frame, when forward Josh Kestner scored his 33rdgoal of the season.

The Cyclones pulled back to within a goal with less than four minutes left when Vaive took blasted in a shot while on the power play to cut the deficit to 4-3. The Cyclones had a few more quality scoring chances throughout the remainder of the third, however Toledo sealed the win with 35 seconds left when Kotyk scored his second of the game into the empty net to head to the 5-3 win.

Cincinnati outshot Toledo, 29-20, with goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopping 14 in the loss. The Cyclones head to Wheeling on Friday night to battle the Nailers. Face-off is set for 7:05pm ET.

