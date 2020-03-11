K-Wings Fall 1-0 to Fuel

March 11, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





KALAMAZOO, MI - Twice in the last two home games, the Kalamazoo Wings (23-30-7-1) ran into hot goaltending, falling 1-0 Wednesday to the Indy Fuel (30-26-2-2) at Wings Event Center.

An evenly played first period featured a 10-9 shots advantage for Indy, but no scoring. Both teams were unsuccessful on first period power plays, as Jake Hildebrand and Dan Bakala continued their goaltender's duel from the last meeting between the two teams February 28 in Indianapolis.

The Fuel snapped the scoreless deadlock on a second period power play derived from a post-whistle scrum, when Cliff Watson received two minutes for roughing and Garret Ross four minutes. Indy wasted no time capitalizing, as Spencer Watson ripped a shot through traffic into the top of the net from the right circle. Kalamazoo outshot Indy 10-6 in the frame, but trailed 1-0 after 40 minutes.

Bakala stopped all 14 shots he faced in the final period to preserve his second shutout of the season, finishing the game with 33. Hildebrand turned away 21 of 22 at the other end.

Kalamazoo gears up for Green Ice Weekend this weekend at Wings Event Center. The K-Wings host the defending Kelly Cup Champion Newfoundland Growlers at 7:00 p.m. Friday on "Guns and Hoses Night". It's also $2 Friday, meaning fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs, sodas and GREEN beer from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Saturday, Kalamazoo welcomes the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. Both games will be played on Green Ice.

