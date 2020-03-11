K-Wings Fall 1-0 to Fuel
March 11, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - Twice in the last two home games, the Kalamazoo Wings (23-30-7-1) ran into hot goaltending, falling 1-0 Wednesday to the Indy Fuel (30-26-2-2) at Wings Event Center.
An evenly played first period featured a 10-9 shots advantage for Indy, but no scoring. Both teams were unsuccessful on first period power plays, as Jake Hildebrand and Dan Bakala continued their goaltender's duel from the last meeting between the two teams February 28 in Indianapolis.
The Fuel snapped the scoreless deadlock on a second period power play derived from a post-whistle scrum, when Cliff Watson received two minutes for roughing and Garret Ross four minutes. Indy wasted no time capitalizing, as Spencer Watson ripped a shot through traffic into the top of the net from the right circle. Kalamazoo outshot Indy 10-6 in the frame, but trailed 1-0 after 40 minutes.
Bakala stopped all 14 shots he faced in the final period to preserve his second shutout of the season, finishing the game with 33. Hildebrand turned away 21 of 22 at the other end.
Kalamazoo gears up for Green Ice Weekend this weekend at Wings Event Center. The K-Wings host the defending Kelly Cup Champion Newfoundland Growlers at 7:00 p.m. Friday on "Guns and Hoses Night". It's also $2 Friday, meaning fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs, sodas and GREEN beer from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Saturday, Kalamazoo welcomes the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. Both games will be played on Green Ice.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 11, 2020
- Special Teams Pushes Komets Past Thunder - Wichita Thunder
- Windsor, Orlando Skate Past Stingrays, 3-1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Fall 1-0 to Fuel - Kalamazoo Wings
- Watson Power Play Goal Lifts Indy over Kalamazoo - Indy Fuel
- Everblades Ink Defenseman Carl Neill to ATO - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - March 11 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Sign Forward Matt Hoover - Utah Grizzlies
- Walleye to Play Tonight with Restricted Attendance - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings and Wings Event Center Issue Statement Regarding Upcoming Events - Kalamazoo Wings
- Wolf Pack Add Two Forwards to Roster - Maine Mariners
- Mariners Celebrate Beacon's Birthday Saturday - Maine Mariners
- Worcester Railers HC Sign James Anderson and Michael Gillespie to ECHL Contracts - Worcester Railers HC
- Walleye Weekly: Playoff Tickets on Sale Today - Toledo Walleye
- Soderlund and McLaughlin Assigned to Indy - Indy Fuel
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.