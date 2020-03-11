Mariners Celebrate Beacon's Birthday Saturday

PORTLAND, ME - Mariners mascot, Beacon the Puffin, turns two years old on Saturday, and the Mariners will celebrate with "Beacon's Birthday Bash" during their game against the Worcester Railers at 6 PM. Only three home games remain in the 2019-20 regular season.

Beacon was revealed as the Mariners mascot on August 15th, 2018, two months before the Mariners began their inaugural season. An Atlantic puffin from Machias Seal Island in the Gulf of Maine, Beacon quickly skated into the hearts of Mariners fans, making many appearances throughout Maine communities in addition to each and every Mariners home game.

On Saturday, Beacon's mascot friends will be on hand to celebrate, including Slugger the Sea Dog, Scrubby from Spectrum Healthcare Partners, and Bruce the Moose, the mascot of the Sanford Mainers baseball team. The mascots will participate in in-game activities and promotions and interact with fans. The first 1,000 kids in attendance (ages 12 and under), will receive a Mariners travel toothbrush set.

Two special ticket packages are also available for Saturday's game. The "Girls Night Out" package includes a ticket to the game, pre-game "Hockey 101 with wine" session, a Mariners can koozie, a prize drawing including a signature manicure at H&E Paint Bar, and a postgame meet and greet with Mariners players. Girls Night Out packages are available at the Mariners Theme Night Tickets Page, and can be purchased up until noon on Saturday.

Additionally, Saturday is one of two games that remain for the "Family Four Pack." Starting at $80, families of four can get four tickets, four food and drink vouchers, and four Mariners beverage koozies. The Family Four Pack will also be available for the regular season home finale on March 29th. They must be purchased no later than 24 hours in advance of the game.

Despite a four game losing streak, the Mariners "Magic Number" to clinch a playoff spot is eight. Over their last ten games, any combination of eight points gained and eight points not gained by the Adirondack Thunder will clinch Maine's first ever postseason berth.

The Mariners are on the road in Worcester on Friday at 7:05, before the rematch at home on Saturday. Groups of 10 or more can get discounted tickets by calling 833-GO-MAINE. Individual tickets can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com, at the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458. All Saturday and Sunday home games also feature the Family Four Pack - four tickets, four food and drink vouchers, and four Mariners beverage koozies, starting at $80, and must be purchased in advance.

