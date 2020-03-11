Grizzlies Sign Forward Matt Hoover

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have signed forwards Matt Hoover and added him to the roster.

Hoover played at Canisius College for 4 seasons from 2017-2020. He had 15 goals and 17 assists in 36 games for the Golden Griffins. In his career Hoover had 47 goals and 52 assists. His father Ron Hoover played professional hockey for 9 seasons from 1990-1998, including stops with the NHL's Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues.

In a separate move, the Grizzlies released forward Dalton Mills. Hoover will wear number 38 for the Grizzlies when they host the Allen Americans for a 3 game weekend series on March 13th-15th. Saturday, March 14th is Military Night with specialty jersey's that will be auctioned off after the game. Sunday's game on March 15th is a game that was originally scheduled for March 11th. If you have a ticket for the March 11th game it is good to use for the 15th. That game will start at 1:00 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at the Maverik Center box office or utahgrizzlies.com.

