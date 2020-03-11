ECHL Transactions - March 11

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 10, 2020:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (Unrestricted Free Agents):

Orlando:

Callum Hofford, D

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Chris Nell, G

Charles Barber, D

Seth Swenson, F

Rapid City:

Garrett Milan, F

Utah:

Dalton Mills, F

Worcester:

Nick DeVito, F

Billy Vizzo, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Norfolk:

Gage Torrel, F from Florida

Rapid City:

Kyle Froese, D from Newfoundland

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Colby Sissons, D recalled to Binghamton by New Jersey

Atlanta:

Add Pavel Shen, F assigned from Providence by Boston

Add Callum Booth, G assigned from Charlotte by Carolina

Delete Robbie Hall, D placed on reserve

Add Kyle Keyser, G assigned from Providence by Boston [3/5]

Delete Kyle Keyser, G recalled to Providence by Boston [2/13]

Florida:

Add Carl Neill, D signed ATO, added to active roster

Delete Theo Calvas, D placed on reserve

Delete Guillaume Beaudoin, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Indy:

Add Dylan McLaughlin, F assigned by Rockford

Add Tim Soderlund, F assigned from Rockford by Chicago (NHL)

Add Jake Ryczek, D activated from reserve

Delete Bobby MacIntyre, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Francois Brassard, G returned from loan to Hartford

Delete Adam Huska, G recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers

Delete Jake Elmer, F recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers

Delete Conner Bleackley, F loaned to Hartford

Orlando:

Add Kevin Lohan, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Patrick Munson, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/7)

Rapid City:

Add Brandon Fehd, D activated from reserve

Delete Dante Salituro, F placed on reserve

Delete Eric Israel, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Delete Eric Knodel, D recalled by Lehigh Valley

Toledo:

Add Tory Dello, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Justin Buzzeo, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Brett Boeing, F activated from reserve

Delete Emerson Clark, F placed on reserve

Delete Tory Dello, D loaned to Grand Rapids

Utah:

Add Matt Hoover, F signed contract, added to active roster

Worcester:

Add James Anderson, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Michael Gillespie, F signed contract, added to active roster

