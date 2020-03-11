ECHL Transactions - March 11
March 11, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 10, 2020:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (Unrestricted Free Agents):
Orlando:
Callum Hofford, D
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Chris Nell, G
Charles Barber, D
Seth Swenson, F
Rapid City:
Garrett Milan, F
Utah:
Dalton Mills, F
Worcester:
Nick DeVito, F
Billy Vizzo, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Norfolk:
Gage Torrel, F from Florida
Rapid City:
Kyle Froese, D from Newfoundland
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Colby Sissons, D recalled to Binghamton by New Jersey
Atlanta:
Add Pavel Shen, F assigned from Providence by Boston
Add Callum Booth, G assigned from Charlotte by Carolina
Delete Robbie Hall, D placed on reserve
Add Kyle Keyser, G assigned from Providence by Boston [3/5]
Delete Kyle Keyser, G recalled to Providence by Boston [2/13]
Florida:
Add Carl Neill, D signed ATO, added to active roster
Delete Theo Calvas, D placed on reserve
Delete Guillaume Beaudoin, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Indy:
Add Dylan McLaughlin, F assigned by Rockford
Add Tim Soderlund, F assigned from Rockford by Chicago (NHL)
Add Jake Ryczek, D activated from reserve
Delete Bobby MacIntyre, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Francois Brassard, G returned from loan to Hartford
Delete Adam Huska, G recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers
Delete Jake Elmer, F recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers
Delete Conner Bleackley, F loaned to Hartford
Orlando:
Add Kevin Lohan, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Patrick Munson, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/7)
Rapid City:
Add Brandon Fehd, D activated from reserve
Delete Dante Salituro, F placed on reserve
Delete Eric Israel, D placed on reserve
Reading:
Delete Eric Knodel, D recalled by Lehigh Valley
Toledo:
Add Tory Dello, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Justin Buzzeo, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Brett Boeing, F activated from reserve
Delete Emerson Clark, F placed on reserve
Delete Tory Dello, D loaned to Grand Rapids
Utah:
Add Matt Hoover, F signed contract, added to active roster
Worcester:
Add James Anderson, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Michael Gillespie, F signed contract, added to active roster
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 11, 2020
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - March 11 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Sign Forward Matt Hoover - Utah Grizzlies
- Walleye to Play Tonight with Restricted Attendance - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings and Wings Event Center Issue Statement Regarding Upcoming Events - Kalamazoo Wings
- Wolf Pack Add Two Forwards to Roster - Maine Mariners
- Mariners Celebrate Beacon's Birthday Saturday - Maine Mariners
- Worcester Railers HC Sign James Anderson and Michael Gillespie to ECHL Contracts - Worcester Railers HC
- Walleye Weekly: Playoff Tickets on Sale Today - Toledo Walleye
- Soderlund and McLaughlin Assigned to Indy - Indy Fuel
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.