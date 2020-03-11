Walleye to Play Tonight with Restricted Attendance

Following the new developments that came out of today's press conference by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, the Toledo Walleye will take the State's recommendation and play tonight's game against the Cincinnati Cyclones with restricted attendance policy at the Huntington Center.

Only official team members and credentialed personnel and media will be allowed to attend.

Tonight's game will air on BCSN and ECHL.TV. Fans who have tickets for tonight's game will receive a credit to future Mud Hens or Walleye events.

We will provide updates for future games as information becomes available.

