Soderlund and McLaughlin Assigned to Indy

March 11, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League, announced today that forwards Tim SÃ¶derlund and Dylan McLaughlin have been reassigned to the Indy Fuel.

SÃ¶derlund, 22, joins the Fuel after spending the first half of the season with the IceHogs. Skating in six games for the Fuel, SÃ¶derlund registered two goals and four assists, including a four point game against the Wheeling Nailers on Thursday night. In 29 games for the IceHogs this season, SÃ¶derlund has tallied one goal, two assists and 14 penalty minutes.

McLaughlin, 24, has appeared in 25 games AHL games with the IceHogs this season, earning two goals and four assists. First assigned to the Fuel in early November, McLaughlin has played 19 ECHL games this season, earning 13 goals and 10 assists.

