K-Wings and Wings Event Center Issue Statement Regarding Upcoming Events

KALAMAZOO, MI - Tonight's Kalamazoo Wings game against the Indy Fuel, as well as all upcoming games and events at Wings Event Center and Wings West, will proceed as scheduled.

We are collectively monitoring any developments regarding COVID-19, better known as the Coronavirus, and remain in contact with the ECHL, its member teams and our local health officials. Pending further changes to the situation, we will make further announcements as necessary.

Our top priority is the health and safety of all the patrons, fans, staff members and vendors who enter our facilities. As such, we are in the process of implementing these health and safety protocols:

- Extra sanitation stations throughout Wings Event Center and Wings West

- Additional cleaning measures, before and after events, of high-touch surface areas in our facilities

We encourage all patrons who enter Wings Event Center and Wings West to follow the hygiene recommendations provided by the Centers of Disease Control, such as:

- Thoroughly wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use hand sanitizer if soap is not available.

- Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

- Cover all coughs and sneezes.

