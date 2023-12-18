Walleye Weekly No. 9: December 18, 2023

December 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release









Toledo Walleye forward Sam Craggs

(Toledo Walleye) Toledo Walleye forward Sam Craggs(Toledo Walleye)

Overall Record: 16-4-1-2, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 5 Wins

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

December 15 at Iowa (4-3 Win)

December 16 at Iowa (7-3 Win)

December 17 at Iowa (5-4 Win/OT)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

December 23 vs. Cincinnati (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE NOTES

A snowy Iowa sweep: The Toledo Walleye went 3-0-0 collecting a weekend series sweep of the Iowa Heartlanders. Defenseman Matt Anderson led the way on Friday night, collecting three points (1G, 2A) in the 4-3 win. Forward Sam Craggs collected his first professional hat trick in the big 7-3 win on Saturday night. Forward Trenton Bliss tallied two goals and forward Chase Gresock buried a game-winning goal in overtime to finish the sweep with a 5-4 victory in overtime. The Walleye added six points this weekend to open the hold on first place to eight points.

Win-ter wonderland: The Toledo Walleye have been red-hot as of late, winning their last five games overall as well as their last six games on the road. The five game winning streak matches the season-high set by the Fish earlier this season. The Walleye have ridden their six-game road winning streak to a road record of 10-1-1 this season. The Walleye are also 7-1-0-1 in December as they roll towards the new year.

Christmas Craggs: Forward Sam Craggs collected his first professional hat trick in the 7-3 win on Saturday night over the Iowa Heartlanders. Craggs' first goal gave the Walleye a 2-1 lead in the second period. Craggs' second goal opened the lead to 5-2 in the third period before his third goal on the power play capped the seven-goal outburst by the Fish. The trio of goals allowed Craggs to tie Brandon Hawkins at the top of the team in goals at 14.

All I want for Christmas is Lew: Forward Mitch Lewandowski returned on Friday night after missing three games. Lewandowski picked up right where he left off over the weekend, extending his resumed point streak to ten games (3G, 8A). Lewandowski's ten-game point streak is the longest by any player in the ECHL this season. Forward Brandon Hawkins previously held the team-high and was tied for the league-high at nine games.

Kruse-ing through the snow: Forward Brandon Kruse has been hot since the calendar flipped to December. In nine December contests, Kruse has collected twelve points (6G, 6A) and is riding a seven-game point streak (4G, 6A). Kruse has set a career-high in goals already this season with eight.

There's no place like Iowa: The history between the Toledo Walleye and Iowa Heartlanders has been short lived, as the Heartlanders joined as an ECHL expansion team for the 2021-22 season. The Walleye are 15-2-3 against the Heartlanders, but it has been pure domination in Xtream Arena. Toledo is 9-1-1 all-time in Xtream Arena, while outscoring Iowa 55-21 in eleven contests. The lone regulation loss suffered in Iowa was a 3-2 loss on 12/11/2021. The only current player to skate in that game for Toledo was Conlan Keenan who scored a goal in that match.

Coming home for Christmas: The Toledo Walleye will come home to the Huntington Center for a game this week on Saturday against the Cincinnati Cyclones.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Matt Anderson (1G, 4A; +5)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

John Lethemon (2-0-0, 3.33 GAA, .865 SVP)

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.