K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Takes 5-Of-6 with 8 Nights of Holiday Family Fun Next

December 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







K-Wings ready for home cooking and will spend holidays at Wings Event Center

OVERALL RECORD: 12-12-0-0

LAST WEEK: 1-1-0-0

KALAMAZOO, MI - KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, start the eight-game homestand with two this week at Wings Event Center. First, Kalamazoo hosts Indy for $3 Friday and then again on Saturday for Christmas with the K-Wings at Wings Event Center.

Also, don't forget to enjoy No-Fee December! From now until December 20, all surcharges on ETix are canceled for tickets purchased during the promotional period. Click HERE to secure your tickets NOW!

Last week, the K-Wings went 1-1-0-0 (0-7, 3-2).

Kalamazoo opened the week with its first trip to Cincinnati of the year but unfortunately fell to the Cyclones. Goaltenders Jonathan Lemieux and Hunter Vorva combined to make 26 saves in the loss.

Kalamazoo got back in the win column Saturday with a 3-2 victory against the Fuel in Indy. David Keefer scored the game-winner 41 seconds into the third period while Jay Keranen notched his first professional point (1a) in his pro debut. Jonathan Lemieux (24 saves) and the K-Wings' penalty kill unit iced the game with a huge 6-on-4 kill as time expired.

The K-Wings have now won five of their last six games.

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

The K-Wings begin their season-long eight-game homestand this weekend with a pair of contests on Dec. 22 and Dec. 23 at Wings Event Center.

First, it's $3 Friday on Dec. 22 versus the Indy Fuel at Wings Event Center.What better way to kick off Winter Vacation than spending a night with friends and family at a K-Wings game? Join us, and enjoy professional hockey at a price that's easy on the wallet. Especially, because it's a $3 Friday ($3 beers, sodas & hot dogs)!

Then Indy returns on Sat., Dec. 23, for Christmas with the K-Wings at Wings Event Center. There's no party like a K-Wings Christmas Party at Wings Event Center. Grab your friends and family and get here early to be one of the first 1,000 fans in attendance, because you'll receive a free K-Wings Christmas Stocking! Stick around postgame as well, because there'll be a specialty jersey auction with all proceeds benefiting the K-Wings Booster Club.

AND! Don't miss out on the Christmas with the K-Wings Ticket Package for Dec. 23! Enjoy four tickets to the game, 1 mystery holiday stocking, 1 Slappy ornament and $20 in concession stand vouchers!

Next week's lineup includes Coats for Floats, Semi-Pro Night & the annual New Year's Eve game! Click HERE for more information!

RESULTS

Friday, Dec. 15 - Cincinnati 7, Kalamazoo 0 (Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati, OH) | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (11-12-0-0) ran into red hot sticks in the first two frames and lost 7-0 to the Cincinnati Cyclones (12-9-1-0) at Heritage Bank Center Friday. Cincinnati opened the scoring at the 7:39 mark of the first on the power play and added even-strength markers at the 11:29 and 12:51 marks. The Cyclones scored shorthanded at the 5:51 mark of the second period and added three more goals (7:36, 8:03, 15:17) before the end of the middle frame. Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (8-8-0-0) got the start for Kalamazoo and made ten saves in 27:36 of game time. Hunter Vorva checked in for the final 32:24 and made 16 stops in relief of Lemieux. Vorva held the Cyclones scoreless in the third period with eight saves. Kalamazoo finished the game scoreless on the power play and 1-for-3 on the penalty kill. Cincinnati took the final shot total, 33-28. The K-Wings have now won four of their last five games.

Saturday, Dec. 16 - Kalamazoo 3, Indy 2 (Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN) | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (12-12-0-0) used timely goals, crucial penalty kills, stellar goaltending, and a whole lot of grit to beat the Indy Fuel (9-10-3-0) at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Saturday, 3-2. David Keefer (5) scored the game-winner just 41 ticks into the third period with a snipe off the rush. Chaz Reddekopp (3) sprung Keefer with a gorgeous stretch pass from his own zone to put Kalamazoo up 3-0. Ayden MacDonald (2) opened the scoring with a tap-in from the high crease at the 3:28 mark of the second period. MacDonald crashed the back pipe to put away the puck that was beautifully thrown in front by Drake Pilon (2) after his own gritty hustle play to keep the puck alive. Justin Taylor (4) picked up the secondary assist on the goal. Tanner Sorenson (4) made it 2-0 by creating traffic in front and tipping in a Jay Keranen (1) shot from the point at the 14:27 mark. Keranen, playing in his first professional game, picked up his first pro point with the helper. Indy made things interesting with third period goals at the 2:46 (PP) and 11:36 marks before the Kalamazoo penalty kill shut the door with a huge 6-on-4 standdown as time expired. Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (9-8-0-0) made 24 saves in the victory. Kalamazoo finished the game scoreless on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill. Indy took the final shot total, 26-19.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Friday, Dec. 22 - Indy at Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. EST - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

Saturday, Dec. 23 - Indy at Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. EST - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

ON THE MOVE

Dec. 11: Rookie forward Josh Bloom was reassigned to Kalamazoo from Abbotsford (AHL) by Vancouver (NHL)

Dec. 14: Forward Ty Glover was recalled from loan by Vancouver (NHL) and reassigned to Abbotsford (AHL)

FAST FACTS

Defenseman Jay Keranen (1a) suited up for his first professional game and recorded his first pro point Saturday in Indy

Rookie forward David Keefer (2g-6a) has each recorded points in five of his last six games and now has 25 points in his first 30 pro games played

Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux leads the ECHL in saves with 489

TEAM TRENDS

11-0-0-0 when leading after two periods

4-0 when scoring four goals

8-2-0-0 when scoring first this season

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 27 - Erik Bradford

GOALS: 12 - Ty Glover*

ASSISTS: 19 - Erik Bradford

PLUS/MINUS: +10 - Ty Glover*

PIMS: 55 - Brad Morrison

PP GOALS: 2 - Robert Calisti, Ty Glover*, Brad Morrison

PP ASSISTS: 4 - Ty Glover*, Erik Bradford

SH GOALS: 1 - Cooper Walker, Josh Passolt

GW GOALS: 2 - Ty Glover*, Collin Saccoman

SHOTS: 62 - Erik Bradford

WINS: 9 - Jonathan Lemieux

GAA: 2.92 - Jonathan Lemieux

SAVE %: .911 - Jonathan Lemieux

* Currently with Abbotsford (AHL)

** Currently with Vancouver (NHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 0/5 (0%)

This Season - 11/76 (14.5%) - No. 25 in the ECHL

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 6/8 (75%)

This Season - 80/97 (82.5%) - No. 9 in the ECHL

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.