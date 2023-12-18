Americans Weekly

Allen Americans defenseman Stanislav Demin

(Allen Americans, Credit: KC Mavs) Allen Americans defenseman Stanislav Demin(Allen Americans, Credit: KC Mavs)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), open a three-game series against the Rapid City Rush on Wednesday night in Allen. The Americans just wrapped up a two-week road trip. The team went 2-4-0. Allen is five points behind fourth place Wichita, for the final playoff spot in the Mountain Division.

Last Week's Record: 1-2-0

Overall record: 8-15-1-0

Last Week's Results:

Wednesday, December 13th

Score: Allen 4 at Kansas City 6 Final

Friday, December 15th

Score: Allen 4 at Kansas City 1 Final

Saturday, December 16th

Score: Allen 2 at Kansas City 3 Final

-- This Week --

Wednesday, December 20th, vs. Rapid City Rush

Time: 7:05 PM CST

Location: CUTX Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Friday, December 22, vs. Rapid City Rush

Time: 7:05 PM CST

Location: CUTX Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Saturday, December 23, vs. Rapid City Rush

Time: 4:10 PM CST

Location: CUTX Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (14) Colby McAuley

Assists - (17) Kris Myllari

Points - (23) Colby McAuley

Power Play Goals - (7) Colby McAuley

Power Play Assists - (12) Kris Myllari

Shorthanded Goals - (1) Philippe Daoust, Grant Hebert and Liam Finlay

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Grant Hebert and three others

Game Winning Goals - (1) William Provost and six others

First Goal - (2) Colby McAuley and Grant Hebert

Insurance Goals - (1) Colby McAuley and three others

Penalty Minutes - (56) Mikael Robidoux

Plus/Minus - (+10) Blake Murray

Shots on Goal - (63) Colby McAuley

Save Percentage - (0.926) Leevi Merilainen

Goals against average (2.87) Leevi Merilainen

Goalie Wins - (5) Mark Sinclair

Americans Notables:

-The Americans will face Rapid City for the first time this season.

- Colby McAuley had his five-game point streak snapped on Saturday (7 goals and 5 assists)

- Colby McAuley is tied for fifth overall in the ECHL with 14 goals.

- Colby McAuley is tied for second overall with 7 power play goals.

- Kris Myllari leads the ECHL with 12 power play assists.

- Kris Myllari is tied for second overall with 14 power play points.

- Colby McAuley had a hat trick on Friday night in Kansas City.

- Allen is fifth overall in the ECHL averaging 16.33 penalty minutes per game.

- Allen is 2-1-0 in overtime games this season.

About the Allen Americans

The Allen Americans Professional Hockey Club entered their 15th year of play with the start of the 2023-24 season. Championship Hockey is the backbone of the American's franchise since being founded in 2009, with the team having captured four consecutive league championships from 2013 through 2016.

Tickets for home games are available at AllenAmericans.com/tickets or by calling 972-912-1000.

