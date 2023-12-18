Americans Weekly
December 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), open a three-game series against the Rapid City Rush on Wednesday night in Allen. The Americans just wrapped up a two-week road trip. The team went 2-4-0. Allen is five points behind fourth place Wichita, for the final playoff spot in the Mountain Division.
Last Week's Record: 1-2-0
Overall record: 8-15-1-0
Last Week's Results:
Wednesday, December 13th
Score: Allen 4 at Kansas City 6 Final
Friday, December 15th
Score: Allen 4 at Kansas City 1 Final
Saturday, December 16th
Score: Allen 2 at Kansas City 3 Final
-- This Week --
Wednesday, December 20th, vs. Rapid City Rush
Time: 7:05 PM CST
Location: CUTX Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Friday, December 22, vs. Rapid City Rush
Time: 7:05 PM CST
Location: CUTX Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Saturday, December 23, vs. Rapid City Rush
Time: 4:10 PM CST
Location: CUTX Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (14) Colby McAuley
Assists - (17) Kris Myllari
Points - (23) Colby McAuley
Power Play Goals - (7) Colby McAuley
Power Play Assists - (12) Kris Myllari
Shorthanded Goals - (1) Philippe Daoust, Grant Hebert and Liam Finlay
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Grant Hebert and three others
Game Winning Goals - (1) William Provost and six others
First Goal - (2) Colby McAuley and Grant Hebert
Insurance Goals - (1) Colby McAuley and three others
Penalty Minutes - (56) Mikael Robidoux
Plus/Minus - (+10) Blake Murray
Shots on Goal - (63) Colby McAuley
Save Percentage - (0.926) Leevi Merilainen
Goals against average (2.87) Leevi Merilainen
Goalie Wins - (5) Mark Sinclair
Americans Notables:
-The Americans will face Rapid City for the first time this season.
- Colby McAuley had his five-game point streak snapped on Saturday (7 goals and 5 assists)
- Colby McAuley is tied for fifth overall in the ECHL with 14 goals.
- Colby McAuley is tied for second overall with 7 power play goals.
- Kris Myllari leads the ECHL with 12 power play assists.
- Kris Myllari is tied for second overall with 14 power play points.
- Colby McAuley had a hat trick on Friday night in Kansas City.
- Allen is fifth overall in the ECHL averaging 16.33 penalty minutes per game.
- Allen is 2-1-0 in overtime games this season.
About the Allen Americans
The Allen Americans Professional Hockey Club entered their 15th year of play with the start of the 2023-24 season. Championship Hockey is the backbone of the American's franchise since being founded in 2009, with the team having captured four consecutive league championships from 2013 through 2016.
Tickets for home games are available at AllenAmericans.com/tickets or by calling 972-912-1000.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.