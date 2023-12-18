Thunder Weekly, December 18, 2023

December 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder defenseman Nolan Kneen (right) vs. the Tulsa Oilers

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder defenseman Nolan Kneen (right) vs. the Tulsa Oilers(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita played one game last week with a single trip to Oklahoma on Sunday. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction and Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Sunday, December 17

Wichita at Tulsa, 4-3 L

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Saturday, December 23

Tulsa at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Peanuts, A Christmas Celebration. Get the Four-pack.

**Pre-game at home begins at 6:35 p.m. with Field Pass Hockey Pregame Show, presented by Toyota. Road games begin 15 minutes before puck drop. All games can be viewed on the Flo Hockey App. Fans can also listen online on www.wichitathunder.com or on your smart phone with the Mixlr App The Sin Bin**

WICHITA

HOME: 6-4-0-0

AWAY: 3-9-4-0

OVERALL: 9-13-4-0

Last 10: 4-3-3-0

Streak: 0-2-2-0

Rank: T-4th, Mountain Division, 22 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Bates, 15

Assists: Bates, 21

Points: Bates, 36

+/-: Finnegan, +4

PIM: Masella, 62

FINS UP - Ryan Finnegan has been a tremendous story for the Thunder this season. The Kansas native recorded his first two-goal game of his career on Sunday afternoon against Tulsa. He has seven points (5g, 2a) in 20 games and leads the team in plus/minus (+4). Finnegan is just the second-ever Thunder player who was born and raised in the Sunflower State.

200 - Jay Dickman is nearing a milestone. He is two points shy of 200 for his ECHL career. The Stillwater, Minnesota native is first in power play goals (8) and first in power play points (15).

WATTAGE - Brayden Watts came back to the Thunder lineup a week ago and continues to find the scoresheet. He recorded a goal and an assist on Sunday. Watts tallied his first goal since November 10. He has four points in his last two games and at least two points in three of the last four outings. Watts has 23 points (5g, 18a) in 16 games this year.

MEECH - Michal Stinil extended his point streak on Sunday to four games. He collected two helpers against Tulsa. Stinil has points in six of his last seven games. The Decin, Czech Republic native has 25 points (11g, 14a) in 25 games this season.

CLOSE CALLS - Wichita has played in tight hockey games since the end of November. The Thunder have appeared in eight-straight one-goal contests since November 26. Wichita is 5-6-4 in games decided by a goal.

PAST 60 - Not only have the Thunder played in close games since the end of November, Wichita has needed overtime to decide the winner. The Thunder have played past 60 minutes in four of the last eight games. All four overtime losses this year have been on the road. Wichita is 1-4 in games decided past 60 minutes.

POWER - The Thunder power play has been fantastic this season. Wichita has scored a power play goal in nine-straight games. Over that stretch, the Thunder have gone 13-for-39, good for a 33.3% clip. In the last 10 contests, Wichita is 16-for-45, which is good for a 35.6% rate. The Thunder are third on the power play at home (29.3%) and third overall (27.8%).

THUNDERBOLTS...Peter Bates is first in points (36), fourth in assists (21), tied for third in power play assists (10) and tied for second with 14 power play points (14)...Xavier Pouliot is tied for fourth in minor penalties (16)...Jeremy Masella is tied for fourth in minor penalties (16) and fifth in penalty minutes (62)...Kelly Bent is tied for first with five major penalties...Lleyton Moore is second in power play assists for rookies (8) and third in power play points for rookies (10)...Ryan Finnegan is fifth in shooting percentage (29.4%)...

Join us for Peanuts, A Christmas Celebration on Saturday, December 23. Get four goal zone tickets, two Peanuts-themed lunch boxes for just $85. Click HERE to purchase today. Stay afterwards to bid on one of the Peanuts-themed jerseys that the players will be wearing.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.