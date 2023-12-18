Jacksonville's Brown Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

December 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Christopher Brown of the Jacksonville Icemen is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. 11-17.

Brown scored four goals and added three assists for seven points in three games last week.

The 27-year-old scored a pair of goals and had an assist in a 5-4 win at Savannah on Thursday, then posted a goal and an assist in back-to-back games - a 3-2 victory at Atlanta on Friday and a 3-2 loss to South Carolina on Saturday.

Under contract to Rochester of the American Hockey League, Brown has 24 points (10g-14a) in 19 games with the Icemen this season while adding one goal in three games with the Americans.

A native of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, Brown has totaled 155 points (65g-90a) in 208 career ECHL games with Jacksonville and Wheeling while adding four points (2g-2a) in 47 career AHL games with Rochester and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Prior to turning pro, Brown posted 72 points (27g-45a) in 151 career games at Boston College and 37 points (13g-24a) in 60 career games in the United States Hockey League with Green Bay and Tri-City.

On behalf of Christopher Brown, a case of pucks will be donated to a Jacksonville youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.