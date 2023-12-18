Jacksonville's Brown Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
December 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Christopher Brown of the Jacksonville Icemen is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. 11-17.
Brown scored four goals and added three assists for seven points in three games last week.
The 27-year-old scored a pair of goals and had an assist in a 5-4 win at Savannah on Thursday, then posted a goal and an assist in back-to-back games - a 3-2 victory at Atlanta on Friday and a 3-2 loss to South Carolina on Saturday.
Under contract to Rochester of the American Hockey League, Brown has 24 points (10g-14a) in 19 games with the Icemen this season while adding one goal in three games with the Americans.
A native of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, Brown has totaled 155 points (65g-90a) in 208 career ECHL games with Jacksonville and Wheeling while adding four points (2g-2a) in 47 career AHL games with Rochester and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
Prior to turning pro, Brown posted 72 points (27g-45a) in 151 career games at Boston College and 37 points (13g-24a) in 60 career games in the United States Hockey League with Green Bay and Tri-City.
On behalf of Christopher Brown, a case of pucks will be donated to a Jacksonville youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
