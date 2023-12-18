Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Solar Bears started the week with a 5-3 loss on home ice to South Carolina and split two of their three game series against the Florida Everblades, before Sunday night's game was postponed due to unforeseen ice conditions due to a power outage caused by Saturday night's storms.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Thursday, December 21, 7:00 p.m.. at Savannah Ghost Pirates

Friday, December 22, 7:05 p.m., at Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Saturday, December 23, 7:00 p.m., at Atlanta Gladiators

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

VyStar player appearances are back!

Come meet some Solar Bears on Thursday, February 8 at VyStar Credit Union's Altamonte Springs Branch! VyStar will be raffling off two (2) signed Solar Bears jerseys. To enter, you must scan a QR Code that will be on site. You must be present to win.

Where: 151 N. SR 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

When: 1:45-2:45 pm

AT A GLANCE:

SEASON RECORD: 11-9-1-1 (.545)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-2-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 5-4-1-0

EASTERN CONFERENCE PLACE: 9th of 14

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Mitchell Hoelscher - 19 points

MOST GOALS: Mitchell Hoelscher - 7 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Mitchell Hoelscher- 10 assists

PIM LEADER: Tyler Bird - 31 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Chris Harpur - +7

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Tuesday, December 12 vs South Carolina: 3-5 L

With the game tied at one in the second period, South Carolina scored three unanswered goals to take a 4-1 lead. Third period goals from Jaydon Dureau and Alex Frye brought the Bears to within one goal, but an empty net goal from Johnny Evans sealed a 5-3 decision for the Stingrays.

Friday, December 16 at Florida: 1-4 L

The Solar Bears offense sputtered Friday night in Estero, generating just 23 shots on goal. Ben Carroll broke through for Orlando in the second period to make it a 3-1 Florida lead but the Blades would extend their lead in to 4-1 in the third.

Saturday, December 17 at Florida: 5-1 W

Orlando's offense came to life on Saturday night in Estero. Powered by a four-point night from Mitchell Hoelscher and two goals from Alex Fortin, the Solar Bears split the two games in Estero with a 5-1 victory. Brandon Halverson stopped 23 shots for his fourth victory of the season.

BITES:

Mitchell Hoelscher scored four points Saturday night (1g-3a) for a new professional single-game, career-high. Hoelscher became the second Solar Bear player this season to score four points in a single game. (Mazza - 11/10 at SAV)

Alex Frye has four points in his last three games, including a new professional single-game career-high on Tuesday night vs. South Carolina (1g-2a)

Jaydon Dureau has two multi-point games in his last three appearances (2g-2a).

The Solar Bears are 8-0-0-1 when leading after two periods this season.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2023-24 season - here we will track their progress:

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 19 GP, 12-6-0, .923%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 15 GP, 7-6-2, .897%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 29 GP, 10g-10a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Toronto Maple Leafs - 21 GP, 1g-0a

Spencer Martin - Goaltender - Columbus Blue Jackets - 11 GP, 2-7-1, .892%

