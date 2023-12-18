Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - December 18, 2023
December 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
The Oilers will play a home-and-home with Kansas City before closing the holiday week with a road contest in Wichita
OVERALL RECORD: 13-7-3-0 (29 points, Third in Mountain Division)
LAST WEEK: 1-0-0-0
FAST FACTS
-Tyler Poulsen is on a five-game point streak (4G, 3A)
. Dante Sheriff is on a six-game point streak (2G, 5A)
. Carson Focht recorded his 10th assist of the season on Dec. 17
. Andy Carroll has four assists in his last four games
. Mike McKee has recorded an even-or-better plus-minus in 10 of his last 11 games
. Jimmy Lodge has not had consecutive games without a point this season
. Kishaun Gervais scored twice on Dec. 17 for his first ECHL multi-goal game
. Kishaun Gervais has a shootout winner and a game-winning goal in his last two games
. Anthony Costantini has not been a 'minus' since Nov. 19 (11-straight games)
. Julian Junca is 5-1-0-0 in his last six games
. Kishaun Gervais has three goals in his last two home games
. The Oilers are the only Mountain Division team to with in the shootout this season
. Both of Jimmy Lodge's goals this season have been game winners
TEAM TRENDS
. The Oilers have won back-to-back games when trailing through two periods
. The Oilers are 7-1-2-0 in their last 10 games
. Tulsa is one of five teams in the Western Conference above .500 both at home and on the road
. The Oilers are 6-2-3-0 in one-goal games
. Tulsa has not lost in regulation when leading after one period (6-0-2-0)
. The Oilers are 5-1-0-0 in December
. Tulsa is 12-3-3-0 when scoring three or more goals
. Tulsa has not lost in regulation when leading after two periods (9-0-2-0)
. Tulsa is 2-1-0-0 when scoring short handed
. The Oilers have won four-straight Sunday games
. The Oilers' three wins when trailing through two periods are tied with Kansas City and Florida for the league lead
. Tulsa is 10-4-2-0 when out shooting its opponent
. The Oilers are undefeated in three-goal games on the road this season (4-0-0-0)
. Tulsa ranks third with 36.35 shots per game
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Sunday, Dec. 17- BOK Center - Wichita Thunder
- Oilers won 4-3
- First game of season series that didn't go to overtime
- Tulsa out shot Wichita 35-21
- Kishaun Gervais scored two goals, including the game-winning goal
- Kishaun Gervais also recorded a fight
. Andy Carroll registered two assists
. Tyler Poulsen achieved a five-game point streak with his team-leading 11th goal 53 seconds in
. Tulsa went 0/5 on the power play and 2/3 on the penalty kill
. Dante Sheriff reached a six-game point streak with an assist
THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times CT)
Wednesday, Dec. 20 at Kansas City- Cable Dahmer Arena - 7:05 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 22 vs Kansas City- BOK Center - 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 23 at Wichita- INTRUST Bank Arena - 7:05 p.m.
ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS
POINTS: 19 - Eddie Matsushima*
GOALS: 11- Tyler Poulsen
ASSISTS: 12 - Eddie Matsushima**
PLUS/MINUS: +13 - Mike McKee
PIMS: 25 - Kishaun Gervais
PP GOALS: 2 - Dante Sheriff, Alec Butcher***
SH GOALS: 1 - Michael Farren, Eddie Matsushima
GW GOALS: 2 - Eddie Matsushima, Kishaun Gervais, Jimmy Lodge
SHOTS: 71- Carson Focht
WINS: 6 - Julian Junca
GAA: 2.40 - Julian Junca
SAVE %: .908 - Julian Junca
* - Kyle Crnkovic currently with San Diego leads team with 23 points
** - Kyle Crnovic, currently with San Diego, leads team with 16 assists
*** - Luka Profaca, currently with San Diego, leads team with three PP goals
SPECIAL TEAMS
POWER PLAY: Overall - 14/69 (20.3%) (16th)
Last Week -0/5 (0%)
PENALTY KILL: Overall - 53/72 (73.6%) (26th)
Last Week - 2/3 (66.7%)
