Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - December 18, 2023

The Oilers will play a home-and-home with Kansas City before closing the holiday week with a road contest in Wichita

OVERALL RECORD: 13-7-3-0 (29 points, Third in Mountain Division)

LAST WEEK: 1-0-0-0

FAST FACTS

-Tyler Poulsen is on a five-game point streak (4G, 3A)

. Dante Sheriff is on a six-game point streak (2G, 5A)

. Carson Focht recorded his 10th assist of the season on Dec. 17

. Andy Carroll has four assists in his last four games

. Mike McKee has recorded an even-or-better plus-minus in 10 of his last 11 games

. Jimmy Lodge has not had consecutive games without a point this season

. Kishaun Gervais scored twice on Dec. 17 for his first ECHL multi-goal game

. Kishaun Gervais has a shootout winner and a game-winning goal in his last two games

. Anthony Costantini has not been a 'minus' since Nov. 19 (11-straight games)

. Julian Junca is 5-1-0-0 in his last six games

. Kishaun Gervais has three goals in his last two home games

. The Oilers are the only Mountain Division team to with in the shootout this season

. Both of Jimmy Lodge's goals this season have been game winners

TEAM TRENDS

. The Oilers have won back-to-back games when trailing through two periods

. The Oilers are 7-1-2-0 in their last 10 games

. Tulsa is one of five teams in the Western Conference above .500 both at home and on the road

. The Oilers are 6-2-3-0 in one-goal games

. Tulsa has not lost in regulation when leading after one period (6-0-2-0)

. The Oilers are 5-1-0-0 in December

. Tulsa is 12-3-3-0 when scoring three or more goals

. Tulsa has not lost in regulation when leading after two periods (9-0-2-0)

. Tulsa is 2-1-0-0 when scoring short handed

. The Oilers have won four-straight Sunday games

. The Oilers' three wins when trailing through two periods are tied with Kansas City and Florida for the league lead

. Tulsa is 10-4-2-0 when out shooting its opponent

. The Oilers are undefeated in three-goal games on the road this season (4-0-0-0)

. Tulsa ranks third with 36.35 shots per game

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Sunday, Dec. 17- BOK Center - Wichita Thunder

- Oilers won 4-3

- First game of season series that didn't go to overtime

- Tulsa out shot Wichita 35-21

- Kishaun Gervais scored two goals, including the game-winning goal

- Kishaun Gervais also recorded a fight

. Andy Carroll registered two assists

. Tyler Poulsen achieved a five-game point streak with his team-leading 11th goal 53 seconds in

. Tulsa went 0/5 on the power play and 2/3 on the penalty kill

. Dante Sheriff reached a six-game point streak with an assist

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times CT)

Wednesday, Dec. 20 at Kansas City- Cable Dahmer Arena - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 22 vs Kansas City- BOK Center - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23 at Wichita- INTRUST Bank Arena - 7:05 p.m.

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 19 - Eddie Matsushima*

GOALS: 11- Tyler Poulsen

ASSISTS: 12 - Eddie Matsushima**

PLUS/MINUS: +13 - Mike McKee

PIMS: 25 - Kishaun Gervais

PP GOALS: 2 - Dante Sheriff, Alec Butcher***

SH GOALS: 1 - Michael Farren, Eddie Matsushima

GW GOALS: 2 - Eddie Matsushima, Kishaun Gervais, Jimmy Lodge

SHOTS: 71- Carson Focht

WINS: 6 - Julian Junca

GAA: 2.40 - Julian Junca

SAVE %: .908 - Julian Junca

* - Kyle Crnkovic currently with San Diego leads team with 23 points

** - Kyle Crnovic, currently with San Diego, leads team with 16 assists

*** - Luka Profaca, currently with San Diego, leads team with three PP goals

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 14/69 (20.3%) (16th)

Last Week -0/5 (0%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall - 53/72 (73.6%) (26th)

Last Week - 2/3 (66.7%)

