Wheeling's Gauthier Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

December 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Taylor Gauthier of the Wheeling Nailers is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Dec. 11-17.

Gauthier went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .982 in two appearances last week.

The 22-year-old made 24 saves in a 4-1 win against Indy on Friday and turned aside all 32 shots in a 3-0 victory over Cincinnati on Saturday.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Pittsburgh, Gauthier is 8-5-1 in 14 appearances with the Nailers this season and ranks second in the ECHL with a 2.14 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage. He is also 1-1-1 in three American Hockey League appearances with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

A native of Calgary, Alberta, Gauthier has seen action in 30 career games with Wheeling going 16-12-2 with three shutouts, a 2.65 goals-against average and a save percentage of .911 while going 9-4-7 in 23 AHL appearances with a 2.65 goals-against average and a save percentage of .907.

Prior to turning pro, Gauthier was 77-91-11 in 194 career appearances in the Western Hockey League with Prince George and Portland with 10 shutouts, a 3.03 goals-against average and a save percentage of .909.

