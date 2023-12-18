Rush Call Up Defenseman Kyle Soper
December 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Monday via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, defenseman Kyle Soper has agreed to terms with Rush.
Soper, the brother of Rush forward Jimmy Soper, has played the entirety of this season with the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen. He has logged 13 points (2g, 11a) in 19 games with the Marksmen this season.
The Soper brothers have not often had the chance to skate together professionally. In 2021-22, Jimmy and Kyle shared the ice for three games together as members of the Tulsa Oilers.
Kyle has been placed on the reserve list, but will meet the team in Allen, Texas, for a three-game set with the Allen Americans this week. The first game of the series is Wednesday at 6:10 p.m. MT.
