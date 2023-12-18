Maine Mariners Partner with Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation for "Vs. Cancer Night"

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners have joined forces with the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation's Vs. Cancer program to defeat childhood brain cancer - the deadliest disease affecting children in the United States. The Mariners "Vs. Cancer" game will be held at the Cross Insurance Arena on Sunday, January 7th at 3:00 PM as they host the Worcester Railers.

Started by a pediatric brain cancer survivor and former collegiate athlete, Vs. Cancer empowers any sports team, any athlete, and any community to help kids with cancer. As a signature fundraising campaign of the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, Vs. Cancer proceeds help fund local hospital programs for children battling brain tumors and other cancers, financial assistance and critical resources for patient families nationwide, and groundbreaking research to cure pediatric brain tumors - the deadliest form of pediatric cancer.

"The Mariners are proud to do our part to bring attention to the great work Vs. Cancer is doing," said Mariners President Adam Goldberg. "Any time you see the words 'pediatric cancer,' your heart breaks. We hope this game, and the education we will provide during this game, will show how we can help. I look forward to highlighting Vs. Cancer and watch them take strides to treat or eradicate pediatric brain tumors."

In partnership with Vs. Cancer, the Maine Mariners has selected the pediatric oncology unit at Barbara Bush Children's Hospital to receive half of the funds they raise. The other half will go directly to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. Thanks to the generous support of friends, family and fans, the team is on its way to meeting their fundraising goal. You can contribute by making a donation here: https://team.curethekids.org/MaineMariners

The Mariners will have QR codes posted around the concourse during the January 7th game for fans to easily make a donation. There will also be a special "Vs. Cancer" logo puck on sale at the Mariners merchandise store, with a portion of the proceeds contributing to the fundraiser.

Dave Mays, the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation's Senior Vs. Cancer Campaign Manager understands how vital these athletes are to the nonprofit's mission. "Vs. Cancer athletes are changing the game for children with cancer. Brain cancer is the deadliest and most common form of cancer in children under 15, but each Vs. Cancer game gets us one step closer to a cure. Together we are fighting for healthier, happier futures."

